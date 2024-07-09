SGH patients evacuated from ward after cleaning robot catches fire while charging

Patients in SGH ward evacuated after cleaning robot catches fire

On Monday (8 July), the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) posted a statement on Facebook regarding a fire that broke out in one of the building’s wards.

Patients in the ward were evacuated after a cleaning robot caught fire while it was charging.

Fire caused by charging robot

According to SGH, the incident occured in Ward 76 at around 7pm on Monday (8 July).

The SGH response team was alerted of the fire when the fire alarm rang, triggering the ward’s sprinkler system.

The fire was subsequently extinguished before the hospital’s fire warden arrived at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a cleaning robot that was left to charge.

Patients evacuated from ward

As a precautionary measure, SGH had “temporarily moved” patients in Ward 76 to other ward areas due to smoke from the fire.

“We are reassured that none of the patients, visitors or staff sustained any injuries of any kind,” the statement read.

SGH also revealed that most patients have returned to the affected ward as at 9pm on Monday (8 July).

It added that patient care remains uninterrupted as contingency plans were in place to assist with “temporary disruptions”.

“We apologise for any anxiety or inconvenience caused,” SGH stated.

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 31 Third Hospital Avenue at 7.05pm.

The fire involved a cleaning machine in a room at level 6 and was extinguished by the sprinkler system, it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MS News has reached out to SGH for updates on the incident.

