‘Shaman’ in M’sia tricks woman into sending cash, jewellery & explicit video for ‘healing’

‘Shaman’ tricks woman into sending cash, jewellery & explicit video

Preying on superstitious beliefs, a man posing as a shaman tricked a woman in Malaysia into handing him cash and gold jewellery worth RM103,000 (S$31,439) and sending him an explicit video.

According to Buletin TV3, the suspect contacted the 51-year-old single mum of three from Terengganu via the messaging app Telegram on 1 Sept.

He reportedly told her that she had been a victim of witchcraft. He then offered his services to treat the victim.

Victim told to film explicit video with man

Under the suspect’s instruction, the victim sold four gold bracelets, which were worth RM71,350 (S$21,778).

She then left the money and a gold chain by a drain in Kota Bahagia, Pahang, at around 4.30pm last Wednesday (3 Sept).

Rompin District Police Chief Superintendent Sharif Sharif Mondoi stated that, according to the woman, the “shaman” said her money and jewellery would be returned within two weeks.

Later, the “shaman” also told the victim to make an explicit video with a man and send him the recording.

However, the woman only made a video recording of herself and gave it to the suspect.

Police tracking down man who posed as shaman

At around 6am on Friday (5 Sept), the victim returned to the location where she had left her valuables, but did not find them there.

This made her realise she had been cheated, so she promptly made a report at the Kota Bahagia Police Station.

The police are currently tracking down the man involved and are investigating the case as cheating.

Mr Sharif also urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Rompin District Police Headquarters.

“The police advise people not to be easily deceived by offers of mystic treatments or unknown individuals through social applications,” he added.

Also read: S’pore artiste allegedly removes gold ‘charm needle’ he had implanted to bring fame

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kaspars Grinvalds on Canva, Ravi_Goel on Canva, both for illustration purposes only.