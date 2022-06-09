Shanghai Man Allegedly Puts On 20kg After Eating Only Instant Noodles For 50 Days

Shanghai Man Eats Instant Noodles For 50 Days, Puts On 20kg After Lockdown

Although many countries have abandoned a zero-Covid strategy, China is still sticking to its guns. As a result, Shanghai residents were put through a gruelling two-month lockdown, which severely hampered their freedom.

On Wednesday (1 Jun), the lockdown ended to much rejoicing. But some have suffered the consequences of being cooped up at home.

A man who recently emerged from the lockdown in the city found that he had put on a whopping 20kg after 70 days.

It turns out that he had eaten instant noodles for 50 out of the 70 days.

Shanghai man ate mostly instant noodles during lockdown

On Wednesday (8 Jun), China Press reported that a Mr Ma in Shanghai had dropped by his new flat to see how the renovation was going when the city went into lockdown mode. Caught by surprise, he found himself stuck inside the spartan flat during this period.

Mr Ma reportedly said that as the flat was still in the process of being done up, there was oil and paint, as well as renovation materials strewn everywhere.

As it was too much of a hassle to cook under such circumstances, especially for one person, he decided to eat instant noodles “as and when he possibly could”.

During the lockdown’s 70 days, he estimated that he must have eaten instant noodles for about 50 days.

Still, Mr Ma had no idea how he looked until he managed to return home.

Big difference before & after

Despite his shocking transformation from a young man to an ‘uncle’, Mr Ma gamely shared his topless selfies from before and after the lockdown.

The ‘before’ photo was taken with his cat on 16 Mar. It clearly showed his well-defined torso and toned arms.

In stark contrast, the ‘after’ picture – taken after he finally managed to get home on 1 Jun – showed that his arms had lost their definition. Not only had his chest muscles drooped, but his well-defined abs are also now replaced by a protruding belly.

Mr Ma shared that he had weighed a little more than 75kg before the lockdown. But now, he weighs 95.6kg, which means that he had put on a staggering 20kg in just 70 days.

He added that he was “stunned and shocked” to see his new self in the mirror.

Netizens call Shanghai man out for letting himself go

According to NetEase News, Mr Ma had not only eaten instant noodles for 50 days but also drunk copious amounts of Coke throughout the 70-day lockdown.

The article made no mention of his renovated flat but instead shared that Mr Ma had done little else but eat and sleep in his messy flat. Besides not cooking for himself, he allegedly also did not bother cleaning his flat or exercising. Even his hair ended up looking long and unkempt.

Netizens said that with such a lifestyle, it was hardly surprising he had put on weight. Another said he was a “handsome young man” who had now morphed into an “oily uncle”.

Some wondered how he had managed to survive mainly on instant noodles, given that they found it unbearable to even eat it for three meals.

Still, Mr Ma remained upbeat about his predicament, noted NetEase News. He said that because he had worked out in the past, his “foundation” was there. Once the gyms opened up, he believed he could get back in shape in about two to three months.

Pandemic weight gain is common

In Singapore, many of us have similarly put on weight after two years of reduced activity and working from home due to the pandemic.

Despite the restrictions, finding ways to adopt a healthy diet and exercise is key to keeping our weight in check.

While he was a victim of circumstance, Mr Ma’s diet was unhealthy, to say the least. Whether he intends to restore his previous physique or not, we hope that he can at least lead a healthier lifestyle.