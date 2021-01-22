30% Of Singaporeans Gained Weight Since Covid-19 Started, 40% Started Exercising More

Singaporeans have been staying at home a lot over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the previous ‘Circuit Breaker’ and ongoing work from home (WFH) arrangements, the temptation to head to the fridge for some snacks is real.

According to a survey by Ipsos – a market research company – 30% of Singaporean respondents felt they’ve gained weight since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

On the flip side, 40% of Singaporeans in the survey said they’ve been exercising more.

According to the Ispos survey conducted between October and November last year, respondents from all countries had an average reported weight gain of 6.1kg. Exceptions to this are Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

For Singapore, 30% of respondents from our island nation felt they’ve gained weight.

This could be due to restrictions during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ when most of us had to stay home, potentially leading to sedentary lifestyles.

Even now, many workers are still under WFH arrangements, negating the need to commute to workplaces. Well, with Chinese New Year (CNY) coming up, perhaps it’s time to hold off on the pineapple tarts and bak kwa.

Another piece of data worth noting is that about 12% of Singaporean respondents said they have been consuming more alcohol — even when clubs and bars are still not allowed to reopen.

40% of Singaporeans are exercising more

On the other hand, Ipsos also found that 40% of Singaporean respondents have found themselves exercising more since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This could be due to the rising popularity of sports like hiking and cycling as they provide means of exploring the island. After all, many borders are still closed and we have become tourists in our own country.

Exercise was also perhaps a reason for many to leave the confines of home for some fresh air during the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

Furthermore, 46% of Singaporean respondents believe that regular exercise will help reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms, should they get infected.

Weight gained could be attributed to increase in muscle mass

Given the relatively high number of respondents who have gained weight and exercised more since the start of the pandemic, the extra weight could perhaps be attributed to muscle mass gained.

If not, perhaps it’s a wise choice to stay away from the usual suspects at the pantry during the upcoming CNY celebrations.

Have you found yourself exercising more to shave off those pounds during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments.

