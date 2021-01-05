Vietnamese Captures Beautiful Photos Of Singapore With Her Smartphone

Singaporeans have been going out to rediscover our island nation, becoming tourists in our own country.

But have we really explored Singapore and its sights?

A Vietnamese tourist here went around to capture beautiful photos of Singapore, showing that our country can be just as Instagram-worthy as overseas destinations though borders are closed.

Jurong Lake Garden

Source

Perhaps the best part is that she did so with just a smartphone and tripod.

Beautiful photos around our island nation

Pham Thi Hoai Thuong, 26, is still waiting for her flight back to Vietnam and decided to travel around Singapore during her free time in Nov 2020.

Emerald Hill

Source



The woman, who hails from Vietnam’s Nghe An province, said she decided to explore Singapore alone since safe distancing is encouraged.

Tiong Bahru

Source



The punchy colours and aesthetic framing of her photos show us that the best camera is the one you have with you.

Joo Chiat

Source



In Ms Hoai Thuong’s case, she took her shots with an iPhone XS Max and a tripod.

With these tools in hand, she was even able to capture images that could pass for locations overseas.

Maldives Sentosa Cove

Source



Ms Hoai Thuong’s frames show that the little devices we have in our pockets are all we need to take aesthetic shots.

Upper Seletar Reservoir

Source

Motivation for journeys to the West or East

Ms Hoai Thuong shared with MS News that it’s easy to travel from one end of Singapore to the other via bus and train.

Hence, you may notice that her shots are taken all over the island and exploring is a simpler task than in other countries.

Tuas Link MRT station

Source

The Applied Linguistics student said her favourite place in Singapore is Fort Canning Park. With its beautiful spiral staircase, we can’t really argue.

Fort Canning Park

Source

So for those of us who shudder at the thought of travelling from Jurong to Changi, this is motivation to put on some walking shoes to capture Singapore’s sights.

Queen Elizabeth Waterfront steps

Source

Ms Hoai Thuong shared that even though her stay in Singapore has been extended for pretty long because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she decided to make the most of her time here with her hobby.

Capitol Theatre

Source



No need for a pro camera

While Ms Hoai Thuong’s images are certainly pro-level, all she needed was a smartphone, which most of us have.

It goes to show that the person behind the photograph is much more important than the equipment.

We wish Ms Hoai Thuong safe travels as she returns home, having shown us how amazing Singapore can look through a phone lens.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.