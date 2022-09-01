Shanmugam Says Drug Abusers Get Help To Rehabilitate, Won’t Be Imprisoned Right Away

Shanmugam Emphasises Current Laws Regarding Drug Abusers Amid Cannabis Scandal

Earlier this week, national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim were investigated for cannabis consumption whilst overseas. Since then, many have taken to social media to air their own opinions on the penalties the duo ought to face.

Debate on the punishment against drug abusers has surfaced as well. Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has therefore reiterated Singapore’s current laws when it comes to those who consume drugs.

He emphasised that unlike the capital punishment against traffickers, drug abusers can undergo rehabilitation to recover. Authorities will typically assist in reintegrating them back into society, instead of enforcing imprisonment.

Shanmugam reminds Singaporeans about laws for drug abusers

On Thursday (1 Sep), Mr Shanmugam took to Facebook to explain the existing laws when it comes to drug abusers.

Lim had only received a warning for her actions and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) did not take any action against Schooling.

Some Singaporeans, Mr Shanmugam said, had asked him why that was the case especially considering Singapore’s strict anti-drug policies.

To clarify the situation, he emphasised the existing policies on drug abuse in Singapore. Traffickers and individuals involved in the drug trade face harsh penalties, including capital punishment.

In contrast, the authorities treat drug abusers who aren’t guilty of other offences differently. Mr Shanmugam noted,

Since 2019, our approach is to treat such pure drug abusers, as persons who really need help.

Though Singapore views drug consumption as an offence, Mr Shanmugam said guilty parties will neither face imprisonment nor have a criminal record. Instead, the authorities will take steps to rehabilitate them, by supervising or enrolling them in drug rehabilitation centres (DRC).

This would help them reintegrate into society more quickly and effectively.

Schooling & Lim not currently abusing drugs

Mr Shanmugam further stressed that the policies only apply to those currently abusing drugs.

As such, they do not apply to Schooling and Lim, whose urine tests proved negative, denying evidence of current drug abuse.

Lim, who had a drug utensil, received a warning based on her actions.

In accordance with the law, authorities referred Schooling’s case over to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) since he is undergoing National Service (NS) full-time.

He will undergo a six-month supervised urine test regime and cannot apply for leave or disrupt his service to train or compete during his time in NS. The swimmer has also received a formal letter of warning from MINDEF.

Emphasising conditions for the consequences that drug abusers may face, Mr Shanmugam said,

We don’t send people to DRC, or even give warnings, in the absence of current drug-taking/positive test.

He reinforced the fact that in the presence of current usage of drugs, CNB will take action regardless of where the consumption took place.

“So don’t assume that if you consume drugs overseas, you will be let off with a warning,” he stated.

