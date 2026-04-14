S’pore must brace for ‘bumpy ride’: Shanmugam warns of terror threats & rising energy costs amid Middle East conflict

Singapore must brace for terrorism risks and rising energy costs amid Iran conflict, says Shanmugam

At a Home Team promotion ceremony on Tuesday (14 April), Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam thanked officers for their dedication and service, but struck a sobering tone as he addressed the ongoing Middle East conflict.

He said the situation carries serious implications for Singapore, particularly in terms of security and cost-of-living pressures.

US-Israel strikes mark major escalation

Mr Shanmugam highlighted that joint airstrikes by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran marked a significant turning point.

“This was the first time the US had jointly initiated military action in the Middle East with Israel,” he said.

According to reports, more than 3,000 people have died in the conflict, including high-ranking Iranian officials.

He added that despite heavy losses, Iran has not backed down, and the regime’s network of proxies continues to operate beyond the region.

Rising terrorism threats worldwide

The Minister warned that the conflict has already led to increased threats worldwide.

“Since the war, there have been attacks targeting US, Jewish, Israeli institutions in various European countries,” he said.

He also pointed to longstanding reports of militant operatives in regions closer to Singapore, warning that the risk is “serious”.

With Singapore handling high volumes of travellers, especially at land checkpoints, authorities have stepped up security measures.

“ICA has increased security checks at our checkpoints. Police have stepped up patrols in areas of concern,” he said.

Disruption to oil supply could hit Singapore hard

Mr Shanmugam also pointed to risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

He noted that a significant portion of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through the strait, making any disruption a major concern.

“Fuel and electricity costs will go up, because everything depends on fuel and energy, and therefore pretty much everything will be affected.”

He warned that even if the situation improves quickly, recovery could take “years”.

‘Might is right’ world poses risks for small states

He also raised concerns about a shifting global order, where stronger nations act unilaterally.

He described the implications of blockading and imposing a toll on the Strait of Hormuz as “particularly concerning”.

Describing it as a “might is right” approach, he warned that such dynamics could disadvantage smaller countries like Singapore.

Singapore maintains that international law guarantees free passage through key waterways and does not support any system requiring payment for access.

“Our position is: under the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, and customary international law, there is free right to transit passage across such straits,” he said.

No one can impose tolls or selectively decide whose ships gets access to these waters.

Strong Home Team key amid uncertainty

Mr Shanmugam stressed that a capable Home Team remains critical as global tensions rise.

“Time and again, we have demonstrated our ability to act swiftly, decisively, and reliably,” he reassured.

With nearly 95% of Singapore residents expressing confidence in the Home Team, he urged leaders to stay vigilant, understand global developments, and prepare their officers for emerging threats.

As global tensions continue, Mr Shanmugam warned that Singapore must “brace ourselves for a bumpy ride”.

Also Read: Shanmugam: S’pore plans to increase fuel reserves amid conflict in Middle East

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Featured image adapted from K Shanmugan on Facebook and Home Team Academy.