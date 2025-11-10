Shein flagged for having ‘child-like’ sex doll listing on website in France, authorities threaten ban

Shein removes ‘child-like’ sex doll from website after France threatens ban

The fast fashion e-commerce company Shein got into hot water in France after it was discovered that it had listings of a “child-like” sex doll on its website.

As a result, French authorities threatened to ban Shein within its borders as the company prepares to open its first physical store in the country.

Listings depicted ‘young girl’ holding teddy bear

French daily Le Parisien reported multiple listings priced €650–€700 (S$976–S$1,051), described as a “toy for men” and “boys’ favourite birthday gift”, even though they are marked for people aged 18 and older.

One widely shared product was about 80cm tall and depicted a young girl clutching a teddy bear.

According to CTV, the case came to public attention when France’s anti-fraud unit reported it on Saturday (1 Nov).

Shortly after, Shein withdrew all listings and said it had begun an internal investigation.

It then later announced a total ban on sex doll products.

Scrutiny quickly spread to AliExpress, where similar dolls were found.

The marketplace said it had taken down the listings, but on Monday (3 Nov), French authorities said they would pursue legal action against the platform.

Backlash hits store launch plans

The furore comes just before Shein’s first France store opens on Wednesday (5 Nov).

The department-store owner hosting the pop-up defended the move, saying only Shein-made clothing and items would be sold on-site, though some vendors have pulled out amid the controversy.

French officials said Shein faced a possible nationwide ban if such listings reappeared, as investigators continue monitoring platforms for illegal or harmful products.