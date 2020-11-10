Shell Has Shopee, Foodpanda & Other Promo Codes When You Refuel Or Buy Items From Shell Select

Refuelling your car is often a quick process, as you refill the tank, pay, and leave.

But you may be tempted to linger a while longer on your next visit to Shell, as your quick petrol stop or snack haul may come with additional perks.

From now till 31 Dec 2020, Shell is giving shoppers promo codes for platforms like Shopee, Foodpanda, Fave, Shopback & HungryGoWhere.

So get your arms ready to cradle a pile of snacks from the shelves to the counter, while dad pulls out his wallet to pay for petrol.

Pump petrol & treat dad to a meal

Your dad may know his way around automobiles as he ferries the fam around, but he’s no pro with online shopping, which is right up your alley.

After all, you’re the one who orders his favourite carrot cake when he’s too tired to go out and get his own.

Say goodbye to testing out random promo codes till they work, as the ones from Shell are the real deal.

Just make sure dad spends at least $60 on fuel to stand a chance at winning the goodies.

The promo codes you get will go into his next meal order anyway, so he’ll know that it’s worth it.

Make your snack run a mini haul

Even if dad doesn’t end up refuelling much on your next stop at Shell, you can still get the promo codes through other means.

Pile on the bags of chips and bottles of milk tea to your snack haul, so you’ll have enough to get you through a journey across Singapore and back.

Since Shell Select stores also offer deli delights like warm pastries, you can enjoy a wide array of food if sitting in the car makes you hungry.

Just make sure you don’t leave crumbs lying around, or you may lose future in-car snack privileges.

Scratch & win discounts on major online platforms

Getting your hands on the promo codes is as easy as spending at least $60 on any Shell fuels – achievable when you refill a half-empty tank for a 1.6L sedan – or $10 at Shell Select.

The moment you meet the minimum amount in either category, the cashier will hand you a sure-win scratch card with your promo code.

Take your trusty key or coin and chip off the grey markings to reveal a promo code that gives you up to 50% off on any of the following platforms:

Foodpanda

HungryGoWhere

Fave

Shopee

Shopback

Once you’ve unveiled the code, simply key it in before checking out on the respective platform, and you’ll enjoy discounts on your total bill.

Now you can get that item you’ve been eyeing on Shopee, without having to wait for special sales like 11.11.

Support local brands on offer at Shell

As you’re lugging snacks back to the car, you may also want to consider adding local brands like IRVINS to your haul.

Skip the snaking queues at their outlets and grab a few packets of their hugely popular salted egg fish skin snacks, which are going for 10% off at Shell Select.

Shell is having the same discount on other local brands like The Golden Duck, Udders Ice Cream, and Ooh Mala, so you can munch on sweet, salty and spicy treats.

For a full list of all the local brands, you may visit Shell’s website here.

Refuel dad’s car & your empty stomach at Shell

Petrol runs with dad need not be a chore anymore, especially when you both stand to get extra benefits from shopping at Shell.

Here’s a good excuse for him to take the fam out for a drive around the island, and rediscover Singapore from the streets.

And since long drives can be tough on your ever-growling tummy, getting some snacks to go is the most logical thing to do.

Hang on to the cards you receive at the cashier instead of throwing them out with the receipts, so you can shop online or treat your loved ones to a meal.

The year’s been a challenging one, so it doesn’t hurt to go the extra mile to make your family feel better.

