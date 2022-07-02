Sheng Siong Increases Senior Citizen Discount To 4%, Ah Ma Can Get Cheaper Groceries

Sheng Siong Increases Senior Citizen Discount To 4% From 5 Jul

Due to a combination of factors, there has been a considerable rise in the cost of living here in Singapore.

Although some of us are better prepared for the worst, the elderly may need some help to cope.

Knowing this, supermarket chain Sheng Siong has increased its senior discount from 3% to 4%.

For those unaware of this promo, senior citizens can get their groceries for cheaper on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Sheng Siong outlets.

The increase will kick in from 5 Jul, just in time for ah ma’s next grocery run.

Sheng Siong senior citizen discount will last till 31 Dec

In a press release yesterday (1 Jul), Sheng Siong stated that they will be increasing their Senior Citizen Discount from 3% to 4%.

The new discount initiative will last till 31 Dec.

This move apparently comes as a response to help cushion the impact of rising prices on consumers.

Additionally, Sheng Siong shared that they will be launching more regular promotions and product discounts.

Get 4% senior citizen discount on Tuesdays & Wednesdays

Previously, Sheng Siong separated its discounts into two days: the Merdeka Generation on Tuesday and Senior Citizens on Wednesday.

Naming conventions aside, they are essentially the same group of people as both subsets cover those aged 60 and above.

With the new increase, they will do away with the Merdeka Generation requirement.

The 4% discount will cover every shopping receipt from Sheng Siong within the S$200 spending limit.

During the pandemic, Sheng Siong also allowed family members of senior citizens to purchase groceries on their behalf by presenting their identity cards for a discount. This will continue as well.

Load your shopping bags with more

It is no surprise that Sheng Siong has put the citizens’ welfare first once again.

They’ve shown their charitable side on numerous occasions, and this only proves their dedication towards doing so.

Let your ah ma, aunties, and mum know about the increased discount, so they can load their shopping trolleys with more home essentials.

