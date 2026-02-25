Gunmen open fire on M’sia border officer, victim gives chase after suspects flee on motorcycle

Border officer in Malaysia escapes shooting incident unscathed

Two men allegedly fired shots at the commander of the Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) on Wednesday (25 Feb) near the Malaysian-Thai border.

Both suspects then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Victim was on his way to the mosque

At approximately 5.40am, 35-year-old Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir was on his way to perform his morning prayers at Masjid Al Muhajirin when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on his Proton X70 SUV.

The suspects, wearing full-face helmets and dressed in black, fired two shots.

One struck the front left passenger door, and the other hit the rear right door.

Fortunately, SAC Nasaruddin was unharmed in the attack, Kedah Police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah noted in a press conference.

A possible retaliation to authorities’ seizures

Following the shooting, the officer attempted to pursue the suspects for about a kilometre before they fled into a nearby industrial area.

He then drove to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex police station to file a report.

Authorities believe that criminal syndicates operating along the border could have been involved, potentially as retaliation to the Bukit Kayu Hitam MCBA’s successful seizures this year, including 100 tonnes of rice and pork.

Additionally, many smugglers and migrants have been detained in the area under SAC Nasaruddin’s leadership.

SAC Nasaruddin, who took over as commander of Bukit Kayu Hitam in Jan 2025, previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Special Task Force, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with intent to cause death or injury.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area for further evidence.

