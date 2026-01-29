Couple in S’pore pays S$117.21 for baby formula on Shopee, receives cup noodles instead

Parents say they paid S$117 for two tins after Isomil Stage 3 ran out in supermarkets

A couple in Singapore were left shocked after ordering baby formula on Shopee, only to receive instant noodles instead of the product they had paid for.

According to a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (27 Jan), the husband said he turned to online sellers after Isomil Stage 3 formula ran out at major supermarkets.

The original poster (OP), 38-year-old private-hire driver Mr Luo (name transliterated from Mandarin), told 8world News that he and his wife had checked multiple supermarkets, as well as the brand’s official website, but were unable to find the formula in stock.

On 26 Jan, after still being unable to secure the product, the couple came across a Shopee seller called “mobileaid” offering the same formula as a bundle deal.

The listing advertised two tins at a promotional price, with delivery promised within two days. They placed an order and paid S$117.21 for the two tins.

Parcel contained instant noodles instead of formula

The following day, the couple received their parcel, but it contained a single cup of Myojo chicken-flavoured instant noodles instead of the two tins ordered.

Photos shared showed the cup noodles inside the parcel, clearly inconsistent with the product listing.

Mr Luo said the delivery felt unusually light when he picked it up, only realising the error after checking the packing list.

Netizens urge caution when shopping online

The post sparked discussion among netizens, with most agreeing that the seller was at fault.

One commenter praised Shopee’s customer service, suggesting that the platform is generally reliable when handling such issues.

Another advised shoppers to carry out thorough checks before making costly online purchases, while a third suggested the incident could point to a possible scam.

Shopee confirms refund issued

Mr Luo later shared an update stating that as of 28 Jan, Shopee had initiated a full refund.

He has since confirmed to MS News that the refund has been processed, and that arrangements were made to collect the incorrect item.

According to 8world News, he eventually managed to buy one tin of the formula after visiting more than 10 supermarkets.

In the comments under the original post, Mr Luo explained that the purchase on Shopee was made only after exhausting other options.

“We already [checked] multiple major supermarkets . . . and only managed to secure [one] can,” he wrote.

In response to queries from MS News, a Shopee spokesperson confirmed that the refund was issued “in line with Shopee’s standard processes”.

“The delivery of the incorrect item was due to a seller error. Shopee has taken necessary actions with the seller in line with our platform policies,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to providing a reliable and seamless shopping experience for our users.”

