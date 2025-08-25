Shopee delivery rider in Pioneer allegedly steals parcels after taking photo as ‘proof of delivery’

Shopee delivery rider in Pioneer allegedly steals parcels after faking delivery photo

Residents in Pioneer are being urged to stay alert after a Shopee delivery rider was accused of faking delivery photos before allegedly taking parcels meant for customers.

Shopee delivery person allegedly steals parcels marked as ‘delivered’

On 24 Aug, Facebook user Shu Gee Ng shared her experience in the Complaint Singapore group.

She alleged that a Shopee delivery rider in her neighbourhood repeatedly took parcels but still marked them as “delivered” in the app.

According to the original poster (OP), her recent order appeared as “delivered” in the Shopee app, but the parcel was nowhere to be found.

“I confirmed with my neighbours that they’ve had the same experience with him,” she wrote. “He had taken the photo for proof of delivery, then took the parcel away.”

A CCTV footage, dated 21 Aug and shared by the OP, showed a man placing a parcel at her doorstep.

He then stepped back to take a photo, seemingly as proof of delivery, before picking up the same parcel and leaving.

“Hopefully Shopee could notice my report to them so this can be investigated quickly.”

Netizens alarmed by alleged thefts, urge vigilance

The post quickly sparked concern among netizens, many questioning the reliability of delivery personnel in the area.

One user thanked the OP for highlighting the incident, lamenting that such behaviour tarnishes the reputation of honest riders.

Others suggested installing CCTV cameras at home to monitor deliveries.

Another shared that they had experienced similar incidents twice before and now collect their packages from pick-up points instead.

Some netizens also advised the OP to make a police report.

OP provides update on incident

The OP has provided an update in the comments section that Shopee has reached out to her and is investigating the incident.

She added that the delivery rider’s supervisor spoke with her for around 30 minutes, offering explanations and even proposing a private settlement — which she declined.

The rider later apologised, claiming the parcel photographed at her doorstep was not hers, and that the intended package had been “lost”.

Unconvinced, the OP shared her CCTV footage with him and confirmed that a police report had been filed.

Shopee issues refund and launches investigation

In response to MS News’ queries, a Shopee spokesperson said they were treating the matter with “utmost seriousness” and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The affected order has since been refunded.

Shopee confirmed that the rider involved has been removed from duty with immediate effect, while the company works with its third-party logistics partner on investigations.

The spokesperson added, “Where delivery standards are not met, we will take the necessary disciplinary actions with our partner, which may include permanent removal from duties.”

Customers who encounter missing parcels are encouraged to report them promptly so refunds and investigations can be arranged.

MS News has also reached out to the police and the OP for further updates.

Also read: S’pore delivery rider steals slippers & puts them back later, claims he was checking if they were anti-slip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Shu Gee Ng on Facebook.