ShopeePay offering up to S$100 vouchers for families ahead of LifeSG payouts until 31 May

Singapore families to receive S$1,000 payouts, ShopeePay adds bonus S$100 savings

Families receiving upcoming government payouts can enjoy additional savings, as ShopeePay rolls out vouchers worth up to S$100 for eligible users.

The initiative comes ahead of the disbursement of S$1,000 in Large Family LifeSG Credits on 28 April, targeting households with Child LifeSG Credits (CLC) or Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC).

In a statement on Tuesday (21 April), Shopee said that this initiative reflects ShopeePay’s “commitment to making everyday transactions more valuable and rewarding”.

Additionally, Shopee hopes that it will also expand access to “safe, reliable, and seamless payment experiences”.

Up to S$100 in ShopeePay vouchers for eligible users

From 28 April to 31 May, users who top up at least S$100 of their LifeSG credits into their ShopeePay wallets in a single transaction can unlock vouchers worth up to S$100.

These include:

In-store vouchers (up to S$70) 20% off (capped at S$5) S$25 off S$250 S$40 off s$450



Online vouchers (up to S$30) S$5 off S$60 S$25 off S$350



In-store vouchers can be used at over 50,000 merchants, including Sheng Siong, Mustafa, OG, and hawker stalls.

As for the online vouchers, they are eligible across all Shopee online merchants.

How to qualify

In a statement seen by MS News, Shopee said the move is part of efforts to help Singaporeans stretch their spending amid rising costs.

The Singapore-based company noted that the initiative aims to make “everyday transactions more valuable and rewarding”, while encouraging the use of digital payments.

To receive the vouchers, users must:

Top up at least S$100 of CLC or LFLC via the Shopee app Use PayNow and upload the QR code through the LifeSG app Follow the instructions to complete the transaction

Vouchers will be credited within three working days after verification, with users notified via the app.

The promotion runs until 31 May, while stocks last, and is subject to terms and conditions.

Also read: S’pore families with kids aged 12 & below to get S$500 more Child LifeSG Credits as part of Budget 2026

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Featured image adapted from Shopee website and courtesy of Shopee.