Shuttle buses to run between Tanah Merah & Expo MRT during EWL closure from 14 to 17 March

Shuttle buses for Tanah Merah-Expo commuters during EWL train service closure from 14 to 17 March

Commuters will be provided with shuttle buses between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations during a temporary closure of train services due to construction works.

Train services on the East-West Line (EWL) between the two stations will be suspended from 14 to 17 March.

Shuttle service between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT

In a statement on Tuesday (10 March), SMRT said a shuttle service, Shuttle 8 (S8), will operate between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations during the disruption.

The buses will run at a frequency of five to eight minutes, and fares will be the same as MRT rides.

On 14, 16, and 17 March, the first shuttle bus will depart from Tanah Merah Station Exit 2 at 5.10am, with the last bus leaving at 11.55pm. Passengers will be dropped off at Expo Station Exit B.

On 15 March, the shuttle service will follow the same route but will start later, with the first bus departing Tanah Merah at 5.37am and the last bus at 11.55pm.

From Expo Station Exit B, the first bus will depart at 5.24am on 14, 16, and 17 March, dropping passengers off at Tanah Merah Station Exit 1.

The last bus will depart at 12.16am on these days.

On 15 March, the first and last buses from Expo will depart at 5.49am and 12.16am respectively.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead and factor in additional travel time when using the shuttle bus services.

Works linked to East Coast Integrated Depot

The temporary suspension was announced in a joint statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT on 20 Feb.

The disruption will allow works to be carried out for the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) project.

According to the authorities, the works will help “enhance the capacity, reliability, and resilience” of Singapore’s rail network.

As part of the project, LTA and SMRT will disconnect the reception tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot.

Train services on the rest of the line, including between Tuas Link and Pasir Ris, will not be affected.

