Public transport services in S’pore to extend on 20 March, eve of Hari Raya Puasa

Public transport to run late on eve of Hari Raya Puasa, 53 bus routes included

Those who are planning to stay out late on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa will have more public transport options when heading home.

On 20 March, all six MRT lines and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will be extending their operating hours, giving commuters extra time to get around the city during the festive season.

More options for those out late

SMRT made the announcement on Friday (6 March), sharing the extended timings for both train services and bus timings.

The North-South and East-West lines will see their final trains leaving City Hall MRT station at 12.30am, while Circle Line’s last train will depart Dhoby Ghaut for Harbourfront at 11.55pm.

On the Thomson-East Coast line, the last trains will leave Woodlands North and Bayshore stations at midnight and 12.12am respectively.

Meanwhile, SBS Transit will extend its services on the North East Line, Downtown Line, and Sengkang-Punggol LRT by about half an hour on 20 March.

There will not be an extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport service.

Bus services extended

To accompany the extension of train services, selected bus routes have also been extended, with dozens of routes across the island to continue running past their closing times.

Of the 53 bus routes, most services will be departing their last buses past 1am, with selected buses — 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A — from Choa Chu Kang to be extended until 01.40am, and buses from Jurong East extending until 01.50am.

Buses departing from Toa Payoh will end earliest, with the last bus departing at 00.55am.

Buses from Eunos will also be ending at 12.55am for bus services 60A and 63M.

Also Read: Go-Ahead S’pore will take over 27 Tampines bus routes from SBS Transit, manage 4 interchanges

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Wikimedia Commons.