SIA Cabin Crew Fall On Flight From Sydney To S’pore, No Injuries Reported

SIA Cabin Crew Apparently Fall On Flight, Airline Clarifies Incident

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant was seen collapsed mid-service on a flight from Sydney to Singapore, shocking passengers on board.

A video of the incident surfaced on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page on Wednesday (12 Apr), prompting much concern from netizens.

In response to queries from MS News, SIA said that two cabin crew had fallen during an incident where a passenger became unwell on the flight.

The cabin crew did not require medical attention afterwards and were able to “continue with their duties” for the rest of the flight, it added.

Video surfaced on social media of cabin crew on the ground of plane

The footage is a little over 30 seconds long and shows an SIA stewardess lying on the ground of an aisle. A pillow prevents her head from making contact with the floor.

There are people surrounding her, presumably passengers who have come to her aid. At one point, you can see a flight attendant approach her fallen co-worker.

The in-video text stated that she had apparently passed out. It also noted that the incident occurred on a flight from Sydney to Singapore.

The video did not provide any other details or context.

Netizens express concern & worry for cabin crew

Most Instagram users who came across the video expressed concern for the cabin crew member.

One user was worried about the air stewardess, writing that they hope she is okay. They pointed out that cabin crew members work very hard and have to deal with demanding passengers often.

On top of that, the user also urged people to respect and have patience with them.

Another user thinks that the stewardess could have collapsed as a result of stress or not eating enough.

However, some users thought the OP should have respected the privacy of the stewardess. One of them asked the OP why they would film the video and to put themselves in the shoes of the stewardess.

SIA clarifies incident, says a passenger had felt unwell & cabin crew fall as a result

Responding to queries from MS News, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred onboard flight SQ232, from Sydney to Singapore on 11 Apr 2023.

They provided more context to the story, saying that there was a passenger who was unwell on the flight. The affected passenger was provided with medical assistance on board.

They were subsequently assessed to be fit to continue with the rest of the journey, but were advised to seek medical attention after reaching Singapore.

According to the SIA spokesperson, two members of its cabin crew fell as a result of the incident, without providing more details.

“The affected cabin crew did not sustain any injuries from the incident, and were able to continue with their duties for the remaining of the flight,” said the SIA spokesperson.

The spokesperson also added that they are unable to provide more information to “safeguard the privacy of [its] customers and staff”.

