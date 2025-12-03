SIA apologises after passenger on 13-hour flight misses out on preferred meal allegedly due to seat in 2nd last row 

SIA passenger left with fish dish after chicken options ran out

A passenger on a 13-hour Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London was disappointed to miss out on his preferred meal.

He claimed this was because he was seated in the second-last row, adding that others in the “last few rows” also did not get to choose their meals.

SIA has since apologised for the incident, explaining that certain meal options may occasionally be unavailable.

Chicken option for in-flight meal ran out by the time OP was served

The passenger, who goes by @hanxooy on TikTok, shared about his experience in a carousel post on 19 Nov, titled “Bad Experience on a Long Flight”.

In his post, the original poster (OP) recounted his “unfortunate experience” on the 13-hour flight from London to Singapore.

While he stressed that he had no issues with the airline’s service, he was dissatisfied with the in-flight meal he received

The passenger explained that he had checked the in-flight menu beforehand and had settled for the chicken option.

However, as he was seated in the second-last row, he was allegedly among the last to be served.

By the time the meal trolley reached him, the chicken option was no longer available.

OP frustrated by experience

The OP expressed frustration, claiming the airline had “all the time to prepare” since they knew exactly how many passengers would be on the flight.

Even though he was served food in the end, the passenger bemoaned the fact that it was not his preferred choice. He added that he could not bring himself to eat fish with horseradish sauce for breakfast.

He also ended up having an upset stomach throughout the entire flight.

Summing up his post, the OP wrote:

As one of the passengers seated at the last rows, I am disappointed that we are at a disadvantage.

SIA apologises

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SIA spokesperson apologised to the customer who did not receive his preferred main course.

The representative said that the number of meal choices loaded on flights takes into account factors such as:

Historical demand

Route profiles

Operational considerations

While SIA strives to accurately predict demand and cater to all customer preferences, “certain meal options may occasionally be unavailable”.

Also read: Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill due to food allergy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hanxooy on TikTok.