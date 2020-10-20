SIA Launches Direct Flights To New York In Nov

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive decline in air travel over the past few months, leaving airlines struggling to survive. But now as the airline industry is slowly making a recovery, Singapore Airlines is restarting direct flights to New York.

The airline will be transporting a mix of passengers and cargo from Monday (9 Nov).

SIA transporting both passengers and cargo to New York

The airline announced on Tuesday (20 Oct) that its flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will transport both passengers and cargo, reports The Straits Times.

The flight will also be the only direct cargo hauler from the north-eastern part of the United States to Singapore, according to SIA.

SIA anticipates considerable cargo demand from New York-based industries like pharmaceuticals and e-commerce.

The flights will take off from 9 Nov and will occur 3 times a week. Flights from New York will begin on 11 Nov.

SIA’s long range A350-900 aircraft will be handling the route, capable of flying up to 251 passengers in the following classes:

42 Business Class

25 Premium Economy Class

187 Economy Class

Passengers optimistic about air travel

According to The Business Times, SIA executive vice-president (commercial) Lee Lik Hsin said that the airline will continue to re-establish other routes.

This comes as passenger and cargo service demands return.

He added that customers have shown more confidence in air travel as there are stringent health measures in place to ensure their well-being.

Furthermore, various countries are working to ease border restrictions slowly and safely.

SIA will have in-flight safety measures in place

In an e-brochure about precautionary measures, SIA says that cabin crew will wear masks and visors when interacting with passengers.

Lavatories will be cleaned more frequently with high-strength disinfectants, while anti-bacterial wipes are available on request.

Furthermore, on top of safe distancing, transit and non-transit passengers are kept apart, and are required to stay in their designated zones.

Gradual recovery for air travel

With the world getting accustomed to handling the Covid-19 pandemic, essential travel and travel bubbles are being allowed in a controlled manner.

Perhaps this is an indicator that the airline recovery is making a gradual recovery.

However, travellers must also ensure that they do their part to follow the compulsory safety measures to ensure their wellbeing.

