Customer upset over 11-month waitlist for SIA’s redemption tickets, netizens say it’s normal

Customer shares frustration over long waitlist for SIA redemption tickets

A netizen has taken to social media to vent frustration over long waitlists for Singapore Airlines (SIA) redemption tickets — even when booking nearly a year in advance.

The complaint was posted on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Monday (10 Feb), where the Original Poster (OP) claimed that multiple flights were already placed on the waitlist despite the flight being 11 months away.

Flights to Shanghai already waitlisted for Jan 2027

In the post, the OP shared screenshots of the booking page on the Singapore Airlines website.

Several flights from Singapore to Shanghai in Jan 2027 were marked “waitlist available” when selecting the “redeem” option.

The OP claimed that four daily flights were placed on the waitlist despite the booking being made more than 11 months in advance.

“This is too ridiculous to believe,” they wrote.

The OP speculated that, as the travel dates fall about a week before the Chinese New Year, the airline could be prioritising revenue bookings over redemption seats.

Netizens share similar frustrations

The post quickly sparked discussion online, with many users echoing similar struggles when redeeming KrisFlyer miles.

One commenter noted that seasoned frequent flyers would already be familiar with the challenges of securing Saver award seats, calling the it a “fastest fingers first” situation.

Another alleged that higher-tier members are given priority, describing it as the “reality” of redemption bookings.

A third agreed with the OP’s frustration, suggesting that passengers may feel pressured to redeem flights using more miles instead.

SIA offer tiers of redemption

According to the SIA website, there are two main types of redemption awards: Saver and Advantage.

Saver awards require fewer KrisFlyer miles but are more popular and come with limited availability. The airline notes that early planning and flexibility in travel dates and times may be required for such redemptions.

Advantage awards, on the other hand, require more miles but offer a wider selection of seats on all flights, along with two complimentary stopovers on round-trip tickets.

MS News has reached out to OP and SIA for more information.

