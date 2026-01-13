SIA flight to S’pore turns back mid-air, passengers stranded on plane for over 8 hours in Sapporo airport

Singapore Airlines flight turns back to New Chitose Airport after taking off due to air pressure issue

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Sapporo turned into a gruelling ordeal for passengers after experiencing technical issues shortly after take-off, forcing the aircraft to return to New Chitose Airport.

SIA flight turns back due to air pressure issue

According to MS News reader Jermaine Teo, 23, who was on board flight SQ661, the aircraft was scheduled to depart at 9.30am on 10 Jan but was delayed.

The flight eventually took off at around 10.30am, only to turn back roughly 55 minutes later due to an air pressure-related issue.

When asked what went through his mind during the incident, Mr Teo, a student, shared:

We understood why we had to turn back because, naturally, safety is of the utmost importance. It was more of uncertainty about what would happen next.

The aircraft landed safely at around 11.30am. Passengers were initially told that checks would be conducted and that the flight might depart again by 1.15pm.

However, at about 2.15pm, passengers were informed that the flight had been cancelled.

Passengers stuck onboard aircraft for more than eight hours

Despite the cancellation, passengers remained onboard for several more hours.

Mr Teo said that only one shuttle bus was available to ferry passengers back to the terminal, transporting about 20 people at a time.

As a result, his family — seated in economy class — remained on the aircraft from around 9am until 5.36pm, spending over eight hours onboard.

“Updates were infrequent and unclear,” he said, adding that passengers were repeatedly given tentative timings with long stretches of silence in between.

Once back at the terminal, passengers reportedly faced further confusion.

Mr Teo described a lack of clear instructions, poorly marked queues for flights and accommodation, and language barriers that left passengers relying on one another for information.

Passengers sent to hotels over an hour away

Although SIA had sent emails suggesting that arrangements would be made, many passengers were directed to hotels more than an hour away.

Passengers were allegedly told to arrange their own transport despite a severe taxi shortage at the time.

Mr Teo and other families with young children were reportedly stranded until nearly 8pm. Eventually, a shuttle was arranged for the remaining passengers.

The affected flight was rescheduled for the next day (11 Jan) as SQ9661, scheduled to depart at 10.30am.

However, Mr Teo said many passengers were still queuing to check in at 9.35am.

The plane eventually took off at around 10.57am. According to the SIA website, the flight landed safely at Changi Airport Terminal 3 at 6.24pm.

“Passengers trusted that Singapore Airlines would manage the situation,” Mr Teo said. “Instead, the experience felt chaotic, exhausting, and unsupported.”

SIA apologises to affected passengers

In response to MS News queries, SIA said it sincerely apologises to all affected passengers on flight SQ661.

An SIA spokesperson said the aircraft returned to Sapporo shortly after take-off due to a “technical issue” and landed safely at 11.30am (local time).

After landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay for engineering checks. When the investigation took longer than expected, SIA cancelled the flight at 2.15pm (local time).

Passengers were then given food and drinks on board while awaiting transfer to the terminal, and SIA arranged hotel stays in Sapporo and Chitose.

However, due to peak season constraints and limited ramp bus availability, disembarkation was delayed, with the last passengers leaving the aircraft after 5pm (local time). SIA to reimburse passengers for accommodation and meals SIA said it kept passengers informed and arranged hotels, transport and meals where possible. Those who made their own hotel and meal arrangements will also be reimbursed.

SIA flew the affected passengers back to Singapore on a ferry flight that departed Sapporo at 10.57am on 11 Jan and arrived at 6.24pm the same day.

SIA also assisted with rebooking onward connections.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” the airline said.

Also read: Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill due to food allergy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader Jermaine Teo & Singapore Airlines on Facebook. Left image for illustration purposes only.