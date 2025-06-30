Bodies of 2 young siblings found hugging after fire consumes family’s hut

The burnt bodies of two young siblings were found hugging each other after a fire had consumed their family’s hut in Misamis Occidental, Philippines, on 23 June.

The 2- and 4-year-old siblings were left at home by themselves as their parents had to go to work, the police report revealed.

Their parents also reportedly chained their house shut to keep their young children from going out.

Older child tried to protect younger sibling

Authorities speculate that the bodies were found hugging each other as the older child had tried to protect his younger sibling during the fire.

Neighbours were unable to rescue the children on time due to the houses in the area being far apart.

“We couldn’t handle the fire even when we were working together in pouring water on [the house],” one of the witnesses, identified as Neiljohn, told Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.

The fire burned down the house in just a few minutes, as the structure was reportedly made of light flammable materials.

Fire possibly caused by gas stove left on

Meanwhile, the siblings’ mum, Jennefer, was in another town when the incident occurred.

She and her husband, Wilfredo, rushed home after an acquaintance told her that her children had died from a fire in their home.

“I really didn’t expect that would happen to them,” she said.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

They are looking at the possibility that the blaze was caused by a gas stove that had been left on.

