‘A customer for life’: Singapore Airlines gives handwritten card & goodie bag to pregnant passenger

While Singapore Airlines (SIA) is already known for excellent service, the crew of one flight went above and beyond to provide that special touch for a passenger.

In a TikTok video, a woman said she received a handwritten card and a goodie bag from the crew, who congratulated her on her pregnancy.

Card from Singapore Airlines crew wishes her a smooth pregnancy

In the post, which has gained over 325,000 views and more than 440 comments since it was posted on 2 June, she appeared to be visibly moved.

This was because she received a card with a cheerful cover filled with balloons at the end of her flight.

Inside was a handwritten message from the crew of SQ319, from London to Singapore, to her and her husband on their upcoming new addition.

Congratulations on the addition of another princess into your lives! May the rest of your pregnancy be smooth, and create magical new memories with Isabella as a big sister!

“It was so sweet and unexpected!” she said in the caption, adding that they also received a goodie bag.

Woman gushes over ‘the best’ crew

Praising the crew as “the best”, she said, “small gestures like that make all the difference”.

She also encouraged viewers to find airlines that make such gestures and stick with them, adding:

Singapore Airlines, you got yourself a customer for life.

‘Service was great from check in’: Family loved the experience

The woman, who identified herself as a Pole named Agata, shared with MS News that she moved to Singapore with her British husband just over a year ago from the United Kingdom.

This was their second time flying with SIA, but it was their first time receiving a handwritten card from the crew.

As they are frequent travellers who have taken various airlines, they know what to expect in-flight and can recognise exceptional service, she said.

Agata shared that both her daughter and husband loved the experience despite sitting in Economy Class for the long-haul flight, noting: “The service was great from the moment we checked in.”

“We didn’t have to queue as we were with a toddler, we were informed about the meal times and options for our daughter and everyone was extremely nice on board. The flight itself was easy,” she added.

