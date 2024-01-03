Taiwan-Bound S’pore Airlines Flight Returns To Changi Airport Following Medical Emergency

Singapore Airlines Flight Turns Back Due To Medical Emergency Onboard

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight had to turn back to Changi Airport after a medical emergency occurred onboard.

It was on the way to Taiwan when the incident took place on Tuesday (2 Jan).

This resulted in a reschedule of the flight to later that same day, a few hours after its initial departure time.

SIA confirmed the incident in a statement, in which they also apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

Singapore Airlines flight to Taiwan returns to Changi Airport following medical emergency

On Tuesday (2 Jan), flight SQ878 was on its way to Taipei when a medical emergency occurred onboard.

According to air traffic website FlightRadar24, the flight was initially scheduled to depart from Changi Airport at 11.25am and land at Taoyuan International Airport at 4.20pm.

Roughly two hours into the journey, the plane U-turned and made its way back to Singapore.

It landed back at Changi Airport about an hour later, at around 2.35pm.

SIA reschedules flight, spokesperson apologises for inconvenience caused

Speaking to MS News, an SIA spokesperson confirmed the medical emergency aboard SIA flight SQ878 enroute from Singapore to Taipei on 2 Jan.

However, they are unable to disclose further information about what exactly happened due to privacy reasons.

The spokesperson went on to share that they eventually rescheduled the flight to depart from Singapore for Taipei again at 3.45pm later the same day.

“We sincerely apologise to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson added.

We hope for the speedy recovery of those affected by the medical emergency.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and FlightRadar24.