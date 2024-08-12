Singapore Airlines plane emits smoke while landing at Narita Airport, runway temporarily closed

Singapore Airlines plane emits smoke while landing at Narita Airport

White smoke was observed emerging from the left engine of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane as it landed at Japan’s Narita International Airport.

This occurred at around 7.38am on Monday (12 Aug).

In response, fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene, reported NHK.

The incident led to the temporary closure of Runway B so the aircraft, a Boeing 787, could be towed away.

However, the runway quickly resumed its operations at around 8.30am.

Smoke was caused by friction during landing

Speaking to MS News, an SIA spokesman said flight SQ638 “experienced a technical issue with its brakes upon landing” at 7.38am.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Narita Airport Office, tyre fragments were found at the scene.

SIA’s ground engineering team resolved the issue and replaced one of the plane’s tyres, said the spokesman.

The incident led to a delay to flight SQ637 from Narita to Singapore for over two hours. It departed at 1.28pm local time.

No one was injured in the incident

According to SIA, there were 260 passengers and 16 crew members on board. No injuries were reported.

SIA “apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident”, adding that the safety of its customers and staff is its top priority.

Also read: 1 passenger dead after severe turbulence strikes S’pore-bound SIA plane from London

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ANNnewsCH on YouTube