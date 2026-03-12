S’pore Airlines extends flight cancellations to and from Dubai to 28 March, Scoot cancels Jeddah route

Singapore Airlines cancels Singapore-Dubai flights till 28 March

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have again extended the cancellation of some Middle East flights amid the ongoing war involving Iran.

In an update posted to Facebook on Wednesday (11 March), SIA said flights SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai–Singapore) will be cancelled until 28 March due to the “geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

The airline had previously cancelled the flights only until 15 March.

Scoot cancels Jeddah flights till 17 March

Low-cost carrier Scoot also announced that flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah-Singapore) will remain cancelled until 17 March.

Scoot typically operates the route four times a week between Singapore and Jeddah, a city in Saudi Arabia.

Both airlines first began cancelling certain Middle East flights on 28 Feb 2026 as tensions in the region escalated.

SIA said the situation continues to be uncertain: “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected.”

Passengers claiming to be affected take to comments section

Following the airline’s update, netizens have taken the opportunity to enquire about the status of their flights in the comments section of the post.

Most were concerned about their flights happening after 28 March.

SIA said affected customers will be reaccommodated on alternative flights where possible.

Passengers may also choose to receive a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

The airline added that travellers should update their contact details through its Manage Booking portal or subscribe to mobile notifications to receive updates about their flight status.

Other airlines also cancelling Middle East routes

Several international airlines have also suspended flights to destinations in the region.

While Cathay Pacific has cancelled all flights to Riyadh until 31 March, Japan Airlines said flights to Doha are affected until 22 March.

British Airways has also suspended flights to Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai, and Israel until later in March.

However, the airline has cancelled flights to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year.

German carrier Lufthansa said it has suspended flights to several Middle Eastern destinations but continues to operate flights to Riyadh and Jeddah.

Featured image adapted from Insana Anika on Facebook and Clash Report on X.