Singapore Airlines Website Temporarily Goes Down After VTL Announcements On 9 Oct

It seems like international travel is back on the menu and not just a pipe dream after today (9 Oct), when the Transport Minister announced that 9 more countries will soon be added to the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme

With everyone seemingly excited about the announcement, Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) website coincidentally crashed shortly after the press multi-ministerial task force press conference.

Apparently due to the sheer traffic on the website, users were instead met with an apology page that says they were experiencing technical difficulties.

However, the website is back up and running at the time of writing.

Singapore Airlines website back & running after short outage

Earlier today, the Ministry of Transport announced new VTLs to 9 different countries, including Britain, the US, and France.

According to Channel NewsAsia, the announcement caused a huge spike in traffic towards the Singapore Airlines website, causing it to go down.

The article mentions that the website was already loading slowly prior to the outage.

Users expressed their frustrations in the comments section of a Singapore Airlines Facebook post. One netizen even shared a dated maintenance notice upon entering the website.

Source

At the point of writing, the website is currently back up and running.

Singaporeans are likely excited about international travel

If the website outage is anything to go by, Singaporeans are clearly excited by the news, to put it mildly.

With the launch of the new VTLs just slightly more than 1 week away, we can perhaps start planning for our well-deserved year-end overseas holidays.

Featured image adapted from u/EnvironmentRight5654 on Reddit.