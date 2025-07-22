‘Too artificial & hot’: 50% of poll respondents say S’pore is boring, some say it’s a weather issue

Netizens split on whether Singapore is boring, some say heat limits activities

The debate on whether Singapore is “boring” has ignited diverse opinions among locals, with yet another Reddit post shedding light on the varying perspectives.

On Monday (21 July), a Redditor took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to share a conversation they had with a friend who found Singapore “very boring”.

Despite suggesting a variety of activities, such as hiking, the friend dismissed them, claiming the heat made outdoor adventures unappealing.

Even the idea of throwing a dart at a map to explore random local areas was quickly shot down.

“Is Singapore really that boring to people here?” the original poster (OP) questioned, expressing disagreement with the negative view.

They argued that there are still many places in the city they haven’t visited and are eager to explore.

50% of people polled think Singapore is boring

A poll on Answers.sg, with 1,772 responses, revealed a highly divided opinion on whether Singapore is boring, with “strongly agree” and “strongly disagree” being the most common answers.

50.2% of respondents agreed that Singapore is boring, while 36.1% disagreed.

The remaining 13.7% took a neutral stance.

One user, commenting on the Reddit post, attributed the perception of boredom to Singapore’s small size, suggesting that it limits the variety of things to do.

They also noted that many locals avoid outdoor activities, contributing to the perception of boredom.

“But if you make the effort and stop being part of the it-is-too-hot-to-do-that [crowd] then there are plenty of interesting things to do,” they opined.

Netizens claim heat limits outdoor activities

Others echoed the sentiment that Singapore’s notorious heat plays a significant role in the perception of boredom.

They argued that the oppressive weather limits the range of outdoor activities available.

One user even suggested that the abundance of air-conditioned malls in Singapore is a direct result of the scorching heat, which drives people indoors.

They believed that cooler temperatures, such as those below 28°C, would encourage more outdoor enthusiasts to explore the city.

Another commenter mentioned that people avoid the sun to prevent sunburns or heatstroke in the scorching weather.

In contrast, a different Redditor offered a refreshing perspective.

They noted that Singaporeans often adopt a “holiday mood” when travelling abroad, making everything seem more exciting.

This user shared their experience of becoming a tourist in their own country: visiting museums, meeting new people, and even taking open-top bus tours at locations like Marina Barrage.

However, there’s one caveat to exploring Singapore: “Bring a fan around. [The] weather is no joke.”

Redditor finds Singapore boring compared to Japan

Some Redditors ultimately agreed that Singapore feels boring, especially when compared to other countries.

One user drew a comparison between Singapore and Japan, pointing out the latter’s mountains and lakes, where it’s easy to drive to a scenic spot for a BBQ and overnight stay whenever boredom strikes.

In contrast, they felt that Singapore’s offerings, like treetop walks, seemed “too artificial” and overly curated to provide the same level of excitement.

Lastly, another netizen highlighted the high cost of living in Singapore, which they felt made the city seem particularly “boring and expensive” for the middle class and lower-income groups.

Their simple solution for making Singapore more exciting? Just “have money”.

Featured image by MS News.