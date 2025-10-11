S’pore firm under investigation for asking jobseekers to ‘train’ at Cambodian resort with links to trafficking

Firm allegedly asks job applicants to train for months at Cambodian resort

A “pioneering tech company headquartered in Singapore” allegedly tried to send jobseekers to a Cambodian resort for “training”.

Previously, the owner of the resort had been sanctioned by the United States (US) for alleged human trafficking and online scam operations.

Police have confirmed that reports were lodged regarding the job postings and are investigating.

Job ad claimed role was in Singapore

In September, a Reddit user shared his experience with a company called Changting Network Technology Pte Ltd on the r/singaporejobs subreddit.

He said that he had been hired as a Customer Service Executive by the company located at Paya Lebar Square.

The post said the firm initially told him the role was based in Singapore.

However, he was later informed that he needed to travel to Cambodia for “training”.

Specifically, he was asked to train for a month at Koh Kong Resort, near the Cambodia–Thailand border.

Worried about the legitimacy of the offer, the man took to Reddit to ask for advice.

He claimed that he was still doubtful even though the company was listed on government sites.

According to SGP Grid, Changting Network Technology Pte Ltd is allegedly registered under the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

Netizens linked the Cambodian resort owner to trafficking claims

The post drew widespread attention, with many warning the Reddit user not to go for the supposed training.

Some users identified Ly Yong Phat, the owner of Koh Kong Resort, as a Cambodian tycoon who was sanctioned by the US in September 2024.

The US Treasury Department had said the sanctions targeted Ly Yong Phat, his L.Y.P. Group, and several of his properties.

They were accused of involvement in human trafficking and forced labour at scam compounds.

Reporter found the company office empty

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), when reporters visited Changting Network Technology’s office at Paya Lebar Square on Wednesday (8 October), they found the unit dark and empty.

A power outage notice dated 29 Sept lay on the floor, suggesting the office had been vacant for some time.

Neighbours said they rarely saw anyone enter the unit.

One worker said he had only seen a young woman visiting once a week.

However, she was last seen about three weeks ago.

Another neighbour recalled once seeing several people inside at night, apparently having a meeting.

A quick check by MS News shows that the unit occupied by Changting Network Technology — unit #04-36 of Payar Lebar Square — seemed to be shared with another China-based firm.

According to Companies House, Fuqiang Investment Singapore Pte Ltd shares the same unit.

This wholesale trade company is also allegedly registered under the ACRA.

Company claimed to offer AI and cybersecurity services

On its website, Changting Network Technology described itself as a tech firm providing services from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity and app development.

Business registration records showed that Changting Network Technology was incorporated in April 2019, with a Chinese national listed as director and a Singaporean as secretary, SMDN reported.

According to SMDN, a listing on job site MyCareersFuture advertised a Digital Advertising Manager role with a S$6,000 to S$10,000 monthly salary.

The posting has since been taken down.

An undercover reporter posing as a foreign applicant submitted a fake résumé and was hired within an hour for a customer service job.

However, the job required three months of training in Cambodia, SMDN reported.

Later, the offered salary dropped from S$5,000 to S$3,628, and finally to S$3,000 with meals and accommodation provided.

Police confirm receiving a report

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they have received a report related to the alleged job scam.

“The Police confirm that reports were lodged regarding the job postings and are looking into the matter,” the SPF said.

They advised the public to verify job offers that involve overseas postings or unusual requirements.

“Members of the public should remain vigilant and check the authenticity of any job offer by carrying out due diligence checks, especially when considering requests that appear unrealistic or unusual.”

They also reminded jobseekers to remain cautious of offers that appear too good to be true and to contact the ScamShield hotline (1799) if unsure.

