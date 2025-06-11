M’sian driver blocks S’pore-registered car from using emergency lane to bypass Johor traffic, gets praised online

International Latest News Singapore

Another driver up ahead followed suit, creating an impromptu barricade that prevented the Singapore car from cutting queue.

By - 11 Jun 2025, 5:24 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Malaysian driver blocks Singapore-registered car from using emergency lane to bypass Johor jam

Nobody likes getting stuck in traffic, but one Singaporean driver may have taken things a little too far on a jammed Malaysian highway.

A viral TikTok video shows a Singapore-registered Mazda attempting to cut through a traffic standstill by swerving into the emergency lane. But before they could speed off, a Malaysian driver pulled a bold move — and blocked the car from cutting the queue.

Singapore-registered car attempts to cut queue via emergency lane

The dashcam footage, uploaded by TikTok user @abamsado1988 on Wednesday (4 June), captures a familiar scene for many cross-border drivers: bumper-to-bumper traffic along a busy Johor highway.

As cars crawled forward, a dark grey Mazda with Singapore plates suddenly tried to accelerate ahead on the leftmost space, swerving toward the emergency lane, seemingly hoping to use the space motorcyclists were riding in.

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok

Malaysian car blocks driver from cutting queue

But just as the Mazda tried to sneak in, a Malaysian driver in a white Perodua Bezza reacted swiftly, moving their car to block the lane and prevent the Mazda from getting through.

singapore car emergency lane

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok

Moments later, another driver up ahead followed suit, creating an impromptu barricade.

Outnumbered, the Mazda was forced to merge sheepishly back into the correct lane with the rest of the queue.

singapore car emergency lane

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok

Netizens slam Mazda driver for entitled behaviour

The TikTok quickly drew thousands of views and dozens of comments, many praising the Malaysian drivers for standing their ground.

One user claimed they had also encountered the same Mazda driver, saying he was “cutting left and right” to dodge the jam, while others patiently waited in traffic.

singapore car emergency lane

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok
Translation: Eh, FYP about this guy, by the way, the owner of this Singapore car is really a problem, the other day I was behind him… he kept cutting left and right because he wanted to be fast, even though it was a jam, everyone else was queuing and he was busy trying to hurry.

Another netizen lamented that this is the kind of behaviour some people bring from “developed countries”, expressing frustration at the lack of basic courtesy.

singapore car emergency lane

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok
Translation: This is the true nature of the attitude of people from developed countries

“Outsiders should mind their manners,” one user firmly stated, commending the Malaysian driver’s efforts in defending road etiquette.

Source: @abamsado1988 on TikTok
Translation: Cool, the one driving the Bezza 🤭. It’s true, outsiders should mind their manners and remember how Malaysians are.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more comments.

Also read: Woman blocks car at JB checkpoint, lets 2 S’pore-registered vehicles cut queue

Woman blocks car at JB checkpoint, lets 2 S’pore-registered vehicles cut queue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @abamsado1988 on TikTok.

 

 

  • More From Author