Netizens discuss parts of S’porean culture they feel proud of, cite racial equality & efficiency

Netizens cite racial equality & cleanliness as best parts of Singapore’s culture in Reddit discussion

Singapore’s National Day has just passed, and with it swept a wave of patriotism even amidst our snappy local netizens.

A user on the r/askSingapore subreddit asked on the night of 8 Aug about what parts of local culture Singaporeans felt proud of.

“I define culture as the local practices, customs, food and social behaviour of a people from a place,” they clarified.

The OP felt that Singapore’s culture is “nearly gone” and wanted to know the opinions of others.

Singapore praised for efficient culture

One netizen cited efficiency as one positive, saying Singaporeans would kick up a fuss to find a solution if something was inefficient.

They claimed that any Singaporeans who lived overseas would quickly appreciate how efficient Singapore is in everything.

“Even the language (Singlish) is efficient,” they wrote.

Another user cited Singapore’s multiculturalism as a source of pride.

While far from perfect, they compared it positively against the world’s increasing polarisation over races, religions, and skin colour.

Additionally, they did not feel concerned that Singapore lacked a unique identity.

A third commenter brought up an alleged internalised desire among Singaporeans to keep the environment clean.

“When I travelled overseas for work with my colleagues, we realised that only the Singaporeans bothered to clean up after themselves,” they claimed.

Perhaps all the “clean and green” slogans had a more positive effect than we realised.

Netizens celebrate Singapore’s racial equality

The most highly-upvoted comment spoke about Singapore’s culture of racial equality in comparison to Malaysia.

“Racism does exist in Singapore, but unlike in Malaysia, it is not entrenched in the system, and we make a genuine effort to look beyond race and religion.”

As a non-Chinese minority who could have gained immediate advantages as a Bumiputera in Malaysia, they said they would rather choose to live in Singapore without the institutional racial divisions.

Netizens expressed similar sentiments on a National Day post on the r/Singapore subreddit.

One thought it was fortunate that Lee Kuan Yew did not cave on his belief in a “Malaysian Malaysia” where all citizens are equal.

“Today, 60 years later, non-Malay Malaysians are still fighting for a Malaysian Malaysia and still going in circles with no progress,” they said.

On the contrary, they pointed to how Singapore’s Chinese-majority population elected an Indian man as President over two other Chinese candidates.

“We are not colour-blind yet,” a user replied, “but we are committed to a colour-blind society for all Singaporeans. That’s what matters.”

