SMS about parcel being ‘detained’ is a phishing scam, S’pore Customs urges S’poreans to be vigilant

‘S.G. Customs’ SMS scam prompts receiver to provide personal information

Singapore authorities have identified a new form of phishing scam with people in Singapore being its intended targets.

The scam comes in the form of an SMS, with the sender identifying themselves as someone from “S.G. Customs”.

The SMS claims the target’s “singpost parcel” cannot be cleared due to an invalid zip code address.

As such, the parcel has been “temporarily detained”.

The SMS then advises the receiver to visit a link to confirm their zip code address.

Singapore customs issues advisory

Not too unsurprisingly, the SMS did not come from the Singapore Customs.

On Friday (13 Sept), the Singapore Customs issued an advisory on Facebook, alerting members of the public to the circulating scam.

Singapore Customs clarified that it does not identify itself as “SGCustoms” or any variation of the handle.

It also said that since July, all SMSes from government agencies have come under the “gov.sg” SMS Sender ID.

Additionally, Singapore Customs said it does not send text messages seeking personal information in exchange for the release of goods.

In light of the new scam, Singapore Customs urged members of the public to be vigilant and take precautions should they receive such suspicious SMSes.

More information about such precautions can be found here.

Also read: Woman selling items as she & husband are ‘moving to Pulau Tekong’, Facebook users mock obvious scam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and courtesy of MS News reader.