M’sian Participant Claims S’pore Dishes Are ‘Stolen’ From M’sia, Including Pandan Cake & Chicken Rice

Malaysian Participant Claims Singapore Dishes Are “Stolen” From Malaysia In Taiwan Reality Show

Given the proximity and cultural similarities between Singapore and Malaysia, there have long been debates about the origins of dishes that both countries claim to be their own.

During a recent episode of a Taiwanese reality show, a Malaysian participant claimed that most dishes associated with Singapore are actually from Malaysia.

He cited dishes like char kway teow, chicken rice, pandan cake, and even barley drink.

The participant went on to say that many popular attractions in Singapore are man-made, citing Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) and Jewel Changi Airport as examples.

Participant says Singapore dishes like bak kut teh are “stolen” from Malaysia

Producers of Student (同學來了) — a Taiwanese reality show — invited guests from Singapore and Malaysia to their episode that aired on Wednesday (13 Dec) to speak about aspects of their lives in each country.

The most controversial segment, however, came when Zu Xiong (祖雄), a presenter from Malaysia, boldly claimed that food commonly associated with Singapore is actually “stolen” from Malaysia.

“All the Singapore food that you know of are stolen from Malaysia,” said Zu to the Taiwanese hosts.

He named several popular dishes such as:

Hainanese chicken rice

Bak kut teh

Char kway teow

Nyonya kueh

He then asked Taiwanese guests to list dishes that they thought were from Singapore.

The guests mentioned barley drink, crab dishes, and pandan cake, all of which Zu claimed to be of Malaysian origin.

Zu clarified that many of these dishes already existed in Malaysia before Singapore’s separation and subsequent independence.

Responding to the claims, one of the Singaporeans argued that Singapore is merely helping to “promote” the dishes, comparing it to a form of “cultural exchange”.

Another Singaporean followed up by saying Malaysia’s failure to promote its dishes is a big problem.

The Taiwanese guests on the show were later treated to Singapore’s and Malaysia’s version of bak kut teh.

Despite the difference in taste and appearance, the Taiwanese guests generally had positive comments for both dishes.

Advises visitors against spending more than 3 days in Singapore

Besides commenting on food from both ends of the Causeway, Zu also remarked that many of the famed attractions in Singapore are “man-made.

He labelled the renowned Rain Vortex in Jewel Changi Airport as a “man-made fountain” and gave “man-made” nicknames to the following attraction:

Siloso Beach: man-made beach

Wave House Sentosa: man-made surfing

GBTB: man-made botanic gardens

He then pointed towards the Singaporean guests and labelled them “man-made people”.

Zu also advised the audience not to spend any longer than three days and two nights in Singapore, claiming there’s not much to do.

You can catch the full episode here and the highlights comparing Singapore and Malaysia here.

Do you agree with Zu’s claims? Let us know in the comments below.

