Illustrator Captures Everyday Scenes Of S’pore, TikTokers Love Cute Renditions Of MRT & Kopitiam

TikTokers Love Singapore Illustrator’s iPad Sketches Showing Everyday Scenes Featuring MRT & Kopitiams

Last month, we featured a talented artist who’s basically Singapore’s version of Devon Rodriguez.

Even though the sketcher goes about drawing with a traditional sketchbook and pencil, Ms Clio Chuang, another illustrator in Singapore does it digitally with a tablet and stylus, and the results are just as impressive.

Her adorable and detailed renditions of typically mundane scenes have captivated netizens, who can’t stop gushing about how talented she is.

Singapore illustrator makes cute sketches of everyday scenes

According to the information on her website, Ms Chuang is an illustrator with a “keen interest for the people and things around her”, which she loves documenting with her handy Apple Pencil.

This perhaps explains why most of her work consists of everyday scenes most of us would usually ignore.

A quick scroll through her TikTok page shows that Ms Chuang loves sketching unsuspecting subjects in busy public settings like MRT cabins or coffee shops.

Her illustrations, though mostly done with just a single brush and some light shading, are incredibly detailed. They also have a whimsical quality that makes them look like they belong in the backdrop of an anime series.

Even though she only started posting in late May, Ms Chuang has already amassed over 6,500 followers at the time of writing.

Her most viral video, a “headshot compilation” of people she drew on the train, has over 120,800 views.

Ms Chuang also loves observing people in libraries as well as cafes.

In fact, the staff at a Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet she once sketched loved her drawing so much that they printed it out and pasted it on the wall.

TikTokers in love with her drawings

Needless to say, Ms Chuang’s creations are a hit with other TikTok users, who often flood each post with effusive comments.

They often marvel at the amount of detail that goes into her drawings.

Many users have also asked what tools she uses for her creations.

According to Ms Chuang, she uses the ‘dry brush’ set on the iPad painting app Procreate.

She also generously shared a quick look at the tools she uses and where to find them in the app.

If you’re an iPad user and would like to have a go at drawing yourself, do give the app a try.

Love to see such talented artists in Singapore

Artists like Ms Chuang remind us that there’s beauty in our daily sights.

The next time you’re on a MRT or in a kopitiam, be sure to look around and wonder what it’d look like if depicted in one of Ms Chuang’s drawings.

Chances are, the mere thought of that would be enough to put a smile on your face.

Featured image adapted from @cliothewindow TikTok.