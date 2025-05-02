Countdown to Singapore Festival of Football 2025: A nostalgic look back at Arsenal, Newcastle, & AC Milan’s previous visits to S’pore

Looking back at Arsenal, Newcastle & AC Milan’s past visits to Singapore

Singapore has long been a favoured destination in this part of the world for various football powerhouses during their pre-season tours.

This year, the Lion City will play host to Arsenal, AC Milan, and Newcastle United during the Singapore Festival of Football.

As we look forward to the world-class match-ups happening in July, let’s take a trip down memory lane when these teams last graced our shores, thrilling fans with their presence and performances alike.

1. Newcastle’s 1996 visit was a five-star spectacle

Newcastle United’s last trip to Singapore dates all the way back to 1996.

The Magpies, then managed by the legendary Kevin Keegan, squared off against a Singapore All-Stars side at the old National Stadium where they made their presence known with a thumping 5-0 win.

Stars like Les Ferdinand and David Ginola were in top form, dazzling fans with silky footwork and clinical finishes.

It was a rare opportunity for local supporters to witness Premier League talent up close, and they sure didn’t disappoint.

A certain new signing named Alan Shearer was even presented to the crowd before kick-off.

2. Arsenal lit up the International Champions Cup in 2018

Back in July 2018, Arsenal brought the heat to the National Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup (ICC).

Under then-new boss Unai Emery, the Gunners played two thrilling matches that left fans buzzing.

Their first clash saw them take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Arsenal didn’t hold back — they steamrolled PSG 5-1, with goals from Mesut Özil, Alexandre Lacazette (who netted a brace), Rob Holding, and Eddie Nketiah.

In their second match, they faced Atletico Madrid. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Emile Smith Rowe scored a stunning equaliser, but Atletico edged out Arsenal 3-1 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Despite the loss, fans were treated to an exciting glimpse of Arsenal’s young talents back then.

3. AC Milan’s trophy tour turned heads in 2022

While AC Milan hasn’t played a competitive match in Singapore (yet), the club made waves during their visit in 2022.

Celebrating their 2021/22 Serie A triumph, the Rossoneri brought the trophy to Singapore as part of a global fan engagement tour.

Club legend Daniele Massaro was on hand for a meet-and-greet, and fans got the chance to snap photos with the coveted Scudetto trophy.

It wasn’t a match day, but Milanistas in Singapore still showed up in force, proving that passion for the red and black runs deep here.

All three clubs to return for Singapore Festival of Football

Fast forward to today, and football fans in Singapore have plenty to look forward to. Arsenal, Newcastle, and AC Milan are set to return to our shores for the Singapore Festival of Football this July.

Arsenal will play their first match against AC Milan on 23 Jul and host an open training session two days later before playing Newcastle United on 27 Jul.

Both fixtures, as well as the open training session, will be held at the National Stadium.

Both matches kick off at 7.30pm Singapore time and are set to be thrilling preparatory matches for the clubs ahead of the new football season.

This event marks a significant moment, especially for Newcastle United, as it will be their first match in Singapore since 1996.

For AC Milan, it will be their inaugural match in the country, adding to the overall excitement.​

Seeing these storied clubs share the pitch again promises to be a pre-season spectacle for the ages.

Fans can expect more than just matches at Singapore Festival of Football

The Singapore Festival of Football will feature various fan engagement activities, including meet-and-greets, training sessions, and community outreach programs beyond the matches.

These events aim to bring fans closer to their favourite clubs and players, fostering a deeper connection between the teams and their supporters in Singapore.​

So whether you bleed red for Arsenal, dream of Milan glory, or chant Toon Toon, Black and White Army, July 2025 might just be your football fantasy come true.

As the countdown to the Festival of Football begins, Singaporean fans eagerly await the return of these European giants.

The event promises not only high-calibre football matches but also opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant football culture that these clubs bring.​

Festival cements Singapore’s place on the global football map

The return of Arsenal, Newcastle, and AC Milan isn’t just a treat for fans. It’s also a testament to Singapore’s growing reputation as a hub for world-class football events.

With top-tier facilities like the Singapore Sports Hub, a passionate local fanbase, and seamless event organisation, Singapore continues to attract footballing giants from around the world.

The Festival of Football adds to a growing legacy that includes past International Champions Cup matches and visits from leading clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Inter Milan.

The first-ever Singapore Festival of Football in 2023 drew more than 130,000 fans to the National Stadium, where English sides Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City FC, along with German giants FC Bayern Munich, competed in three matches across a week.

As more global teams look to engage with fans in Asia, Singapore is fast becoming the go-to stage for this part of the world.

Ticketek Singapore is now offering tickets starting from S$108 for each match in July to those interested in being part of the action.

Featured image adapted from Arsenal.com and Chronicle Live.