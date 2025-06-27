TikToker explores S’pore on Google Earth until it’s ‘ugly’, he stops at Tekka Centre

The trend gained traction back in 2024, when streamers would judge random countries using Google Earth.

By - 27 Jun 2025, 3:28 pm

TikToker @buffelz explores Singapore on Google Earth until it’s ‘ugly’

A TikTok creator, who was on the trend of exploring countries around the world “until it’s ugly”, recently turned his attention to Singapore.

The TikToker started the video with sights of green parks and shophouse streets on Google Earth.

After going through five locations, the TikToker ended his search at Tekka Centre, declaring it his first “ugly” stop.

Central Catchment Area & Emerald Hill pass aesthetic test on Google Earth

Earlier this month, TikToker @buffelz posted a video titled “Exploring Singapore until it’s ugly”.

As the title suggests, the content creator then went on a virtual tour of Singapore using Google Earth.

The user’s first stop was a serene body of water within the Central Catchment Area.

“This looks like a nice area to walk down, not ugly,” he claimed.

He then dropped into Emerald Hill, known for its historic Peranakan-style shophouses.

Even though the Street View was captured on a rainy day, he appreciated the beauty and rated it as “not ugly”.

Private estate, Woodlands Waterfront & rooftop pool also deemed “not ugly”

His next virtual pit stop was a quaint residential area resembling the neighbourhood in Lentor Loop, surrounded by landed homes with a small playground.

singapore google earth

Woodlands Waterfront Park followed. Despite the gloomy weather on Google Earth, he commented:

I can see this being so nice on a nice day, not ugly.

He also ‘visited’ a rooftop pool, which appeared to be at Lanson Place Winsland. That, too, received a “not ugly” verdict.

singapore google earth

Rates Tekka Centre ‘ugly’ after visiting various locations

Finally, the TikToker landed at Tekka Centre in Little India, looking visibly puzzled by the scene.

“Why is someone sleeping here?” he asked.

singapore google earth

After panning around the surroundings, he came to the conclusion: “This is ugly.”

Other TikTok video went viral for similar concept

While the video was recently posted, the trend is not new.

It first gained traction on platforms like Twitch, where streamers would explore random countries on Google Earth, judging each location based on its appearance.

In fact, another TikTok user had gone viral last November for posting a similar video of Singapore.

Featured image adapted from @buffelz on TikTok.

