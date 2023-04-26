S’pore Government Ranked 1st In The World For Effectiveness, Responded Well To Polycrisis

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Ranked First In 2023 Chandler Good Government Index

Earlier this year, results from a YouGov survey indicated that about six in 10 Singaporeans were satisfied with the government’s performance.

Recently, the government topped the list in country rankings released by the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI).

The index evaluated 104 countries based on seven pillars, of which Singapore ranked first in four categories.

This year’s CGGI Annual Report highlights countries that have built “greater resilience in response to crises”.

Singapore government beats Switzerland for first place

This year, Singapore bumped out Finland and Switzerland to clinch the top spot on the CGGI list.

Out of the seven categories, Singapore ranked first in four of them.

The republic scored the highest in ‘Financial Stewardship’ and ‘Attractive Marketplace’.

Meanwhile, it had the lowest score in the fields of ‘Robust Laws & Policies’ and ‘Global Influence & Reputation’.

However, the index breaks down the seven pillars into 35 more indicators.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Singapore ranked 11th in ‘Rule of Law’, fourth in ‘Ethical Leadership’, and second in ‘Property Rights’.

According to the institute, these three categories are the most reliable predictors of good governance.

Government ranked well due to polycrisis response

Compared to this year, Singapore did not perform as well in the first two years since CGGI was launched.

Last year, Singapore ranked third — falling behind Finland and Switzerland.

However, the republic made its way to the top after being evaluated for how it responded to a worldwide polycrisis.

A polycrisis, the report explained, is defined by the World Economic Forum as “a cluster of related global risks with compounding effects, such that the overall impact exceeds the sum of each part”.

“[A] more relevant and telling snapshot is not how a government responds to a single crisis but rather a cluster of them,” the report noted.

In particular, the CGGI Annual Report praised Singapore’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that the nation managed to accelerate the “opening of its economy” by “securing a high vaccination rate”.

Apart from that, its “recovery from the pandemic outperformed peer countries and surpassed its pre-crisis levels”.

All in all, Singapore’s government expertly navigated a host of problems such as inflation and rising costs of living amidst the waning pandemic.

Featured image adapted from Swapnil Bapat on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.