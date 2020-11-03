Singapore Mongrel Returned From Adopters Twice, Seeks Home With Patient Owners

Not all dogs have the same temperaments. Some are feisty while others like to lepak at one corner.

Unfortunately for a mongrel named Alaska, he was returned from adopters twice for different reasons.

Source

Over 2 years, the Singapore Special was unable to find a home that could cater to his needs.

If you think you have what it takes to give this doggo a loving home, read on to find out more of Alaska’s quirks.

Singapore mongrel returned from adopters for different reasons

According to animal welfare group Exclusively Mongrels Limited, Alaska was up for adoption a couple of years ago.

Source

However his first adopter had a baby and was unable to care for both the child and doggo at the same time.

He was returned a nervous dog that had a tendency to bite.

Alaska was rehomed to another family but was sadly returned a year later as they were unsuccessful in potty training him.

Source

Currently, Alaska is being sheltered with Exclusively Mongrels.

They said while the mongrel has his quirks, he still deserves a responsible owner who’s willing to journey with him.

Not giving up on a Singapore Special

Exclusively Mongrels is not giving up on Alaska and hopes that 3rd time’s the charm for him.

Source

This time however, they have laid out a few criteria that would help Alaska settle in.

According to the non-profit, Alaska would need a home with a garden because he gets timid on walks.

Potential adopters may also need to engage a professional trainer for this furkid to help him adapt to his new home.

Source

On the flip side, he is said to be confident with other dogs and is extremely food motivated, which is useful for training.

Furthermore, Alaska is sterilised, vaccinated, microchipped and healthy. Additional information for those interested in adopting him can be found via this link.

Narrow list of potential adopters

Exclusively Mongrels said while the pool of suitable potential parents for Alaska is small, they won’t give up on finding the best match for him.

If you feel that you’ve what it takes to welcome this Singapore Special into your home, do get in contact with the non-profit.

We hope Alaska will eventually find a new loving home soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.