4 S'pore-registered motorcycles ride in wrong lane at M'sia toll plaza, 2 squeeze under barrier

When they were scolded by a staff member, one of them replied "tak faham", meaning "don't understand".

5 Jan 2026, 1:56 am

Four Singapore-registered motorcyclists were scolded by staff at a toll plaza in Malaysia after they rode in the wrong lane.

Footage circulating on social media also showed two of the motorcyclists squeezing under a barrier gate, triggering the alarm.

The 1.5-minute clip, recorded by one of the motorcyclists, showed the quartet approaching a toll plaza on a Malaysian highway.

As his friends veered towards the far-left lane which was not for motorcyclists, he captioned the video with “oops”.

When all four motorcyclists were forced to stop before the barrier gate, which did not open for them, it became apparent that the motorcycles in front all had Singapore licence plates beginning with “F”.

Motorcyclist squeezes under barrier, lifts it to let another motorcyclist through

At this point, the motorcyclist who was recording the video laughed and suggested to his friends in English that they could duck under the barrier arm, saying:

You gonna push the thing?

One of them did just that, to more laughter from his friend.

The motorcyclist who squeezed under the barrier then lifted it for another motorcyclist to duck under.

Alarm triggered & motorcycle falls

However, this triggered an alarm, causing the two motorcyclists to attempt a quick getaway.

But in their haste to leave, one of the motorcycles fell over.

This again led to much chortling from the motorcyclist recording the incident, who ran over to help.

Toll plaza staff comes over & scolds them

The alarm attracted the attention of a staff member from the toll plaza, who came over and scolded them in Malay.

Seemingly unabashed, the motorcyclist recording the video laughed once more and went back to his motorcycle, which also had a Singapore licence plate.

The staff member was seen adjusting the barrier arm, which had become dislodged by the motorcyclists.

The motorcyclist recording the video then gestured at her to ask whether he could exit via that lane, but the annoyed staff member gestured back, telling him to use the designated motorcycle lane.

Finally aware that they had stepped on some toes, the motorcyclist then exclaimed, “We kena scolding.”

When the staff member spoke to him again in Malay, he replied “tak faham“, meaning “don’t understand”.

The video ended as he said “terbalik“, which commonly means “go back” in Singlish, and turned his motorcycle around to use the correct lane.

Motorcyclists criticised by netizens

The motorcyclists’ actions drew much criticism from Malaysian netizens. Many said they were embarrassing Singapore and called for foreigners to respect local laws when in Malaysia.

One netizen even suggested that foreigners breaking the law in Malaysia should be fined a greater amount.

But a user who said he worked at a toll plaza said such behaviour was “normal” and indicated that Malaysians also misbehaved.

