CNN Considers Singapore “Not A Country”, Netizens Wonder What We Are

To the dismay of Singaporeans, there have been incidents of our little red dot being classified as parts of other countries such as China and Malaysia. Unfortunately, a recent CNN article is the latest to get confused by Singapore and if it’s “not a country”.

Singapore was listed as “not a country” by CNN Politics, and eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that we are in fact a country.

However, as of press time, Singapore remains “not a country” according to CNN. Sad!

Singapore is “not a country” in CNN graphic

In an article about United States President Donald Trump, there’s a graphic about countries with fewer daily cases than the White House.

Although we’re in the list – yay – we’re also labelled as “not a country”.

Netizens who saw an image of the graphic on Reddit were left baffled.

One Reddit user wondered if it’s because Singapore is also classified as a city-state.

Another commenter said that they were not surprised that a bigger, more common misconception was made.

Perhaps whoever made the graphic was also under this impression.

However, one netizen is pretty sure that Singapore is a country, as classified by the United Nations (UN).

We became independent in 1965, and was accepted as a member of the UN a month later, on 23 Sep.

“Where is Singapore located” often searched by Americans

While Singaporeans may be sure of their Geography knowledge, others may not be so sure.

During the 2018 Trump-Kim Summit, Google searches for “where is Singapore located spiked.

Then of course, there are some who aren’t even aware of our existence. Hopefully they do the cursory Google search that confirms otherwise.

We’re pretty sure Singapore’s a country

All that matters is that we learnt in school that our city-state is as much a country as any other.

We haven’t celebrated National Day for 55 years only to be told that we aren’t a country. Hopefully CNN will make the necessary correction.

