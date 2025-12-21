Singapore Prison Service van involved in chain collision on CTE, inmate & officer trapped in vehicle

Singapore Prison Service vehicle involved in collision on CTE was transporting inmate from medical appointment

A Singapore Prison Service (SPS) vehicle transporting an inmate was involved in a traffic accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (19 Dec), leaving all parties with minor injuries.

The accident occurred on the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after Jalan Bahagia, SPS said in a Facebook post on Saturday (20 Dec).

The time of the incident was not disclosed.

SPS vehicle rear-ended, then hits car in front

According to SPS, the prison vehicle was involved in a collision with two private cars.

It was rear-ended by one vehicle, causing it to subsequently collide with another car in front.

At the time of the accident, the SPS vehicle was conveying an inmate and two escorting officers from Tan Tock Seng Hospital back to Selarang Park Complex after a medical appointment.

Following the collision, the inmate and one escorting officer were trapped at the rear of the prison vehicle.

SCDF deploys hydraulic equipment to free trapped individuals

SPS said it immediately alerted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for assistance.

SCDF officers deployed hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the inmate and the escorting officer trapped at the rear of the prison vehicle.

According to SPS, the inmate was assessed at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and found to have minor injuries.

He was later conveyed by SPS to Changi General Hospital for further treatment and was discharged after receiving medical care.

The two escorting officers also sustained minor injuries and subsequently received medical treatment.

SPS said it is assisting SPF with investigations into the incident.

When contacted, both SCDF and SPF referred queries back to the SPS statement.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Singapore Prison Services website. Photo on the right for illustrative purposes only.