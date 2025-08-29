Woman mistakes S’pore Prison Service building for IKEA outlet, leaves TikTokers in stitches 

Woman hilariously mistakes Singapore Prison Service building for IKEA

In a hilarious mix-up that left netizens in stitches, a TikTok video posted by @evonlotion has gone viral after capturing the moment a woman mistook a Singapore Prison Service (SPS) building for an IKEA outlet.

Singapore Prison Service building mistaken for IKEA

The video, filmed from inside a car, captured the blue-and-yellow facade of a building bearing the SPS logo.

Based on the surroundings, the video was likely taken at the junction connecting Upper Changi Road North and Flora Road.

But the real kicker? The building bore a striking resemblance to the iconic IKEA colour scheme, complete with a similarly bold blue backdrop.

In the clip, the original poster (OP) can be heard asking, “What is this place?” to which another woman confidently replied:

IKEA lah!

When the OP expressed confusion, she doubled down, pointing out in Mandarin that the building is blue and yellow — “the colours of IKEA.”

She even highlighted that the wall is blue and the letters were white. The OP gave up towards the end of the video and declared, “Welcome to IKEA!”

The OP also playfully called the building the “3rd IKEA outlet” in her caption.

It is unclear whether the building’s exterior was edited in the video. However, a Google Maps image from last May shows the building with a grey facade.

MS News has reached out to the OP and SPS for more information.

Netizens tickled by playful exchange

Netizens flooded the comments section with playful remarks.

One netizen wondered if this ‘outlet’ served IKEA’s signature meatballs and fried chicken wings.

A commenter agreed that the building resembled an IKEA outlet without the signage.

Another netizen joked that this ‘IKEA outlet’ serves free food and drinks.

Also read: S’pore Prison Service says no ‘floating prison’ launched here, debunks social media posts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @evonlotion on TikTok.