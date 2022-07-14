Terrorism Threat To S’pore Remains High As International Travel Resumes, Public Urged To Stay Alert

ISD Says Easing Of Travel Restrictions Could Lead To Increase In Terrorist Activities

The resumption of international travel has been good news for both wanderlust-stricken folks and the tourism sector, but it looks like there’s also something else ‘darker’ that we ought to be wary of.

In this year’s Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, Internal Security Department (ISD) warns that “terrorist elements may become more active” as borders reopen and restrictions ease

Singapore isn’t spared from either, with the department stating that the terrorism threat to the country “remains high”.

While there is currently no specific intelligence on any imminent terrorist attacks against Singapore, ISD urged the public to remain vigilant and do their part by reporting any signs of radicalisation and suspicious activity to the authorities.

ISD says terrorism threat to Singapore “remains high”

On Wednesday (13 Jul), ISD released its Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report for 2022.

Although there is no credible intelligence of any impending terrorist attacks at the moment, it states that the “terrorism threat to Singapore remains high”.

With travel restrictions easing and borders reopening, there is a risk of terrorist “elements” becoming active and ‘revisiting’ plots that they put on hold.

ISD dedicated a part of their report to ISIS, which reportedly remains a significant security threat despite of its leadership and territorial losses.

The prompt appointment of a new leader after the death of the previous one also worryingly demonstrates the terrorist organisation’s “deep leadership bench and operational resilience”.

Fuelling the group’s violent ideology in our region is “a thriving pro-ISIS eco-system on social media”.

This facilitates communication between groups in different countries. It also enables the coordination of terror activities across physical borders as well as the exchange of operational expertise, such as making weapons.

Now that travel restrictions are easing, there are concerns that this online collaboration could eventually result in real-world attacks.

It may also allow terrorists to access new conflict zones and hotspots, or radicalised individuals to execute attack plans that they came up with during the pandemic.

ISD warns,

Singapore continues to be featured on terrorist propaganda and is viewed as an attractive target for attack by both foreign terrorist groups and self-radicalised lone actors alike.

Self-radicalisation primary driver of terrorism threat in Singapore

According to ISD, the “primary driver” of the domestic terrorism threat in Singapore is self-radicalisation.

Since 2015, 45 self-radicalised individuals were issued orders under the Internal Security Act (ISA). These include 33 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners.

The latest case happened just three months ago when ISD detained a 29-year-old Singaporean man under the ISA. He was apparently radicalised by online teachings and believed he had to partake in armed violence against “enemies of Islam”.

Although he did not have specific plans to carry out an attack, he admitted that he was willing to do so, even on Singapore soil, if he had received instructions

ISD also notes that this case “underscores the pervasiveness of terrorist and extremist ideologies online”. Therefore, ISD emphasised the importance of maintaining a “zero-tolerance approach towards extremist rhetoric and hate speech”.

Public can do their part to counter terrorism

To keep Singapore secure, the ISD will continue working with Home Team agencies, government agencies, and the community to enhance our counter-terrorism capabilities.

The public can also do their part through their vigilance and preparedness, such as by joining the SGSecure Responders’ Network.

It’s also important to take prompt action when one notices an individual displaying signs of radicalisation.

Alerting the authorities early lets them help the individual to receive timely help and guidance.

Possible signs of radicalisation include:

Frequently visiting radical websites

Posting extremist views, such as support for terrorist groups, on social media

Sharing extremist views with friends and family

Making comments that promote ill-will or hatred towards other races or religions

Expressing intent to participate in acts of violence in Singapore or abroad

Inciting others to participate in acts of violence

If you know or suspect that someone has been radicalised, contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism hotline at 1800-2626-473.

After receiving a report, authorities will conduct checks to ascertain its veracity. If they find that the individual may have been radicalised, they will refer him or her for counselling and other mitigating measures.

The full Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2022 report can be found here

Stay alert and report any suspicious activity

Living in a safe country like Singapore, it’s easy to take our security for granted.

However, as radicalised individuals are identified on our shores every now and then, it’s also a reminder that we should all remain vigilant.

As advised by ISD, we can all do our part by showing preparedness, unity, and zero tolerance toward extremist rhetoric, especially as borders reopen and travel restrictions ease.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wengang Zhai on Unsplash.