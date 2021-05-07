Singaporean Uncle In Johor Seeks To Reunite With Family Here

No matter how old one gets, home is always where we long to be.

This is certainly the case for a Singaporean in Malaysia, but going home is no easy feat for him as he has lost touch with his family in Singapore for decades.

Currently hospitalised in Johor, he has asked for help from Johor Jaya’s State Assemblywoman Liow Cai Tung to find his loved ones.

The uncle’s condition isn’t looking too optimistic, and he has repeatedly expressed the wish to return home to Singapore.

Uncle went to Malaysia & lost ID documents

According to Ms Liow, the hospital received an unidentifiable male patient of Chinese ethnicity with no family members.

Upon talking to the elderly, Ms Liow got to know that his name is Tan Han Theow, and that he is from Singapore.

Estimated to be around 70 years old, the uncle reportedly travelled to Malaysia 2 to 3 decades ago.

Having lost all his identification documents, it took a long time for the Singapore High Commission in Malaysia to confirm his citizenship.

Elderly uncle seeks family & wants to return to Singapore

According to Uncle Tan, his mum and sister are both in Singapore.

Having lost contact with them for many years, he needs help finding them and returning home.

Just last week, the hospital apparently informed Ms Liow that Uncle Tan had come down with a bacterial infection and isn’t doing too well.

When she visited him at his ward, Uncle Tan repeatedly pleaded for her help to find his loved ones so he could go home.

Get in touch if you have useful info

One’s heart breaks at an elderly’s plea to reunite with his long-lost family.

So if you have information on Mr Tan Han Theow’s relatives, do reach out to the number +60 016-7438438.

Alternatively, you can reach out to Ms Liow via her Facebook page here.

We hope Mr Tan will be reunited with his loved ones soon, so he can spend precious time with them.

