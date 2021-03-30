Singaporean Woman Lives Out Her Final Days With Malaysian Partner Of Over 40 Years

We often hear the words “in sickness and in health, until death do us part” uttered during marriage vows.

But a couple living in Malaysia proved that even without a marriage certificate, their love prevails.

The late See May Hua was a 74-year-old Singaporean woman who lived with her Malaysian partner of over 40 years in Johor Bahru (JB).

Image courtesy of The Star

Source

Even when her health deteriorated, she chose to stay by her partner’s side instead of returning to Singapore.

Madam See passed away on 22 Feb and the Singapore Consulate-General in JB is now seeking her family members.

Singaporean woman falls for Malaysian partner & moves in with him

Back in the day, Madam See met Mr Hoo Huan Pui in Singapore where he was working and they fell in love.

Not long later, she decided to move in with him at Jalan Wadi Hana in JB, reported The Star. The couple, however, did not register for marriage.

Madam See continued working at a food stall in Singapore, making the daily commute across the Causeway.

Her partner, Mr Hoo, now 78 years old, recalled fondly that despite the inconveniences of the daily commute, she never once complained.

Chose to stay in Malaysia with partner

Time waits for no man — or woman. Over the years, Madam See’s health deteriorated. Her eyesight worsened and she suffered from diabetes.

Things took a turn for the worse when she fell on an escalator at a shopping mall and became wheelchair-bound.

According to The Star, a Johor state assemblyman visited her and offered to help Madam See return to Singapore in January.

However, she refused, knowing that it will be tough for her to reunite with Mr Hoo due to the pandemic’s border restrictions.

Singapore High Commission & Consulate-General seeks her family

On 22 Feb morning, Madam See passed away peacefully.

Source

Speaking to The Star, Mr Ho expressed thanks to the Singapore Consulate-General for allowing him to bid a final farewell to her before her cremation.

He later scattered her remains in the sea on 26 Mar.

Looking back, Mr Ho said that he understood Madam See’s desire to stay in JB, having had a difficult childhood.

Mr Ho recalled that she had told him about an older brother but he believes he has passed on. He does not think she has other family members.

Back on 25 Feb, the Singapore High Commission in KL and Consulate-General in JB put out a Facebook post seeking Madam See May Hua’s friends or family.

Source

Do reach out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if you have any information about Madam See or her family.

A heartwarming love story

The couple’s love story is certainly one for the books.

It is easy to understand Madam See’s decision to stay in JB even in her final days. After all, home is where the heart is.

Our condolences go out to Madam See’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

Featured images adapted from The Star and Facebook.