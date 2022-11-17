M’sian Regrets Coming To S’pore For Work, Claims Local Environment Is Toxic

Malaysian Regrets Migrating To Singapore For Work, Citing Culture As Toxic

The famously fast pace of life in Singapore can make the work environment here difficult to cope with.

A Malaysian who came to Singapore for work aired his grievances after coming to that realisation recently.

Regretting his decision, he claimed that the local work culture is toxic and full of individuals who backstab each other.

Malaysian regrets transitioning working in Singapore

On Monday (14 Nov), an anonymous user posted to Ricebowl via Facebook, lamenting the working environment in Singapore.

In his post, he wrote that he had worked in Malaysia for three years prior to the move. Unfortunately, high inflation and a lower salary allegedly prevented him from saving up.

“If this continues I’d still be in the ‘moonlight generation’ in my 30s,” he said. The term refers to workers struggling to earn a proper living.

As such, he decided to prioritise increasing his finances and came to Singapore due to the favourable exchange rate.

“I was lucky to find a white-collar job and the salary was not bad, so I immediately flew over without hesitation,” he stated. However, his situation then worsened.

Backstabbing colleagues & toxic work environment

The OP immediately regretted his decision, citing the toxic work environment as a reason. He claimed that the Singaporeans he came across were very harsh in how they spoke to him.

“[My] colleagues also love to gossip behind people’s backs, which made the environment unbearable,” he added, pointing out that there were other such instances of culture shock.

In comparison, his Malaysian co-workers were friendlier and more patient. He began to miss them the longer he worked in Singapore.

Nevertheless, there were some advantages, he noted. For instance, food prices were affordable, transport was convenient and despite the high rent, savings were possible.

Ultimately, however, he would not have made the same decision if given the choice. He has resorted to continue working anyway, as he is currently under a contract.

When it ends in six months, the OP plans to quit and find a better job.

If all other options fail, he might eventually return to Malaysia, where the people are “simply more loveable.”

“Why do we have to come to Singapore to earn a living?” he asked at the end of the post.

Netizens encourage him to find new job

The post has since become viral, with words of encouragement streaming in from netizens.

A user related to the OP’s experience, sharing that she too experienced injustice and hardship from her workplace in Singapore.

Despite the challenges, she told him to persevere, pointing out the advantages in a higher salary.

In addition, a few users said not all companies have a similar working environment to the one the OP had experienced.

Another commenter reasoned that a toxic work culture may exist in Malaysia too.

She thus encourages the OP to adapt his mindset moving forward.

With the ongoing pressure in today’s workplaces, this level of fatigue in our employees is a common phenomenon. It is even more evident in Singapore, where working environments often come with a high amount of pressure.

Do you agree with the OP in their judgement of the local work culture? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

