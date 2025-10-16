Foreign business owner calls S’porean accent ‘lovely’, says it is ‘professional & adorable’

Foreigner asks if Singaporeans know ‘how lovely the Singapore accent sounds’, calls it professional & adorable

A long-time foreign business owner has captured the hearts of netizens after praising the Singaporean accent, from its intonation to vocabulary choices, describing it as “simultaneously professional and adorable”.

Singaporean accent desribed as ‘comforting’ by foreigner

Posting on r/askSingapore, the Original Poster (OP) asked: “Do Singaporeans know how lovely the Singapore-accent sounds?”

They shared that they had been doing business in Singapore for nearly 20 years and even after being away from the little red dot for some time, hearing the local accent — whether in English or Singlish — always “feels comforting”.

“Many layers from vocabulary choices to intonation,” they wrote, adding that the accent evokes both professionalism and charm.

They also asked if others felt the same way, sparking a lively discussion online.

Locals glad that Singaporean accent is well-liked

Some Singaporeans admitted they’ve felt self-conscious about their accent, but were pleased to hear it’s appreciated abroad.

One user wrote that while they are sometimes irritated by their own accent, it’s reassuring to know others find it appealing.

Another local netizen said they love the Singaporean accent but find it “jarring” when they hear it on the local media, except for the iconic ‘Phua Chu Kang’.

Redditors also weighed in on Singlish, noting that locals can sound “really cute” speaking it — though the fast pace and unique pronunciation can make comprehension tricky.

Another netizen who is American shared how they are now “obsessed” with Singlish after befriending some Singaporeans.

Accents carry culture and identity

Linguists and cultural observers note that accents are heavily loaded with identity. They can evoke culture, belonging, and emotion much more than just “how something is said”.

For many Singaporeans, the accent and Singlish reflect decades of multilingual influence and creativity.

Also read: American living in S’pore wonders if using Singlish is offensive, netizens say it’s endearing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jacob Lund on Canva & The Noose Wiki – Fandom, both for illustration purposes only.