S’porean couple presumed dead after disappearing in Taiwan earthquake, death certificates issued

Singaporean couple missing for eight months after Taiwan earthquake declared dead

Eight months after going missing during an earthquake in Taiwan, Singapore couple Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo are presumed dead by the Taiwanese authorities.

Death certificates were issued for the couple on Monday (23 Dec), according to Taiwan’s China Times newspaper.

Singaporean couple officially declared dead, time of death on day of Taiwan earthquake

The couple’s family had earlier applied to the Taiwanese authorities for an official death declaration.

The Hualien District Court approved the application, saying the couple should be presumed dead as they have still not been found.

The certificates state their time of death as noon on 3 April, the day the massive earthquake struck Hualien.

Family hopes search will continue

The documents were delivered to the family on Monday.

They will help the family handle the legal affairs of the missing couple, who also hold Australian passports, prosecutors said.

However, the family still hopes the search for their remains will continue so they may receive closure, the prosecutors told the authorities.

Couple missing for eight months after Hualien earthquake

Mr Sim and Ms Neo went missing after a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Hualien County at around 7.58am on 3 April.

They were seen boarding a tour bus to Taroko Gorge at around 6.30am.

They subsequently disembarked at the Shakadang Trail at around 7.20am, about 40 minutes before the earthquake.

Despite extensive search efforts, including reports from witnesses and search footage showing the couple briefly walking near the Wu Jian Wu area, rescue teams and specialised units with search dogs have so far failed to locate them.

Their couple’s family members, who had travelled to Taiwan for the search, eventually conducted a “soul-summoning” ritual at the entrance to Shakadang Trail after search efforts were suspended.

Also read: ‘Our elderly parents are inconsolable’: Family of S’pore couple missing in Taiwan appeals for info

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sunny Sandro Wang on Facebook and Hualien County Fire Department on Facebook.