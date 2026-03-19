S’porean driver in Thailand hits traffic police officer & flees the scene, claims he was unaware of crash

Singaporean driver crashes into Thai policeman and drives away

A Singaporean driver in Phuket, Thailand, reportedly hit traffic barriers and a police officer on duty.

He fled the scene but later turned himself in, claiming he was unaware of the crash.

Local police have charged him with reckless driving, causing damage to persons or property, and failing to stop to render assistance.

Viral footage shows white pickup truck striking traffic officer

Recently, the Facebook page Phuket Times posted a video showing a white pickup truck striking traffic barriers and a traffic policeman at a busy roundabout.

The collision led to barriers blocking the traffic, while the officer was knocked to the ground.

In a separate clip, a nearby surveillance camera captured a driver exiting their vehicle before attending to the injured policeman.

Victim suffered minor injuries

According to Matichon, the incident occurred at around 7.30am on Wednesday (18 March) at the roundabout at Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Si Sunthon Monument in Phuket.

The victim, identified as Police Senior Sergeant Major Chaloemchai Sothong (name transliterated from Thai), was arranging barriers to manage traffic flow when the crash took place.

According to Thai reports, the 52-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Driver identified as Singaporean, claimed he was unaware of the crash

The driver later surrendered at Thalang Police Station after his Thai mother-in-law informed him of the collision.

He was identified as Tey Wee Keong Jonathan, a Singaporean national.

Mr Tey claimed that he was unaware of the collision until his mother-in-law notified him.

The vehicle was found to belong to his mother-in-law, Ms Ponpit (name transliterated from Thai), and he was driving from Katu Subdistrict to his residence in Saku Subdistrict.

Charged with reckless driving, among others

He has been charged with reckless driving, causing damage to persons or property, and failing to stop to provide assistance, reports Thairath.

The police have seized the vehicle and conducted drug and alcohol tests, pending medical and lab results for further legal action.

Also read: 33-year-old S’porean man arrested for allegedly selling Kpods in Thailand, faces trafficking charges



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Featured image adapted from Phuket Times on Facebook and ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center on Facebook.