33-year-old S’porean man arrested for allegedly selling Kpods in Thailand, faces trafficking charges

Singaporean man arrested together with 3 women for allegedly selling Kpods in Thailand
A 33-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly selling drug-laced e-vaporisers known as ‘Kpods’.
He faces charges for trafficking narcotics, reported Thai news media Khaosod English.
2 women arrested first for selling Kpods
Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau said in a Facebook post that they first arrested two Thai women, aged 22 and 27, on 24 Sept.
This came after investigations revealed that Kpods were being sold at a condominium in the Huai Khwang district.
The women confessed to selling Kpods to wealthy individuals, high society figures, internet idols and celebrities for 1,800 baht to 2,000 baht (S$72 to S$80) each.
They usually sold 50 to 100 devices a day.
During the raid, the police seized assets worth 7,308,867 baht (S$293,000), comprising:
- a Mercedes-Benz
- an auction licence plate
- a land title deed
- 27,000 baht (S$1,084) in cash
- four bank accounts containing 4,936,867 baht (S$198,000) in funds
Singaporean arrested with girlfriend for selling Kpods in Thailand
As the arrested women claimed they got their Kpods from a Singaporean man, the police planned a sting operation.
They arranged to deliver 100,000 baht (S$4,000) in drug proceeds to a luxury condo in the Din Daeng district.
The 33-year-old Singaporean was eventually arrested together with his 24-year-old Thai girlfriend.
The police also seized four pieces of evidence, including 130 Kpods and 1,013,956 baht (S$40,700) in cash.
A photo showed the man pointing to cash in a drawer that also held his Singapore passport.
Singaporean faces charges of trafficking Kpods in Thailand
All four suspects face charges of trafficking in Category 2 narcotics.
Etomidate, found in Kpods, was reclassified as a Psychotropic Substance Category 2 in Thailand from 27 July, reported the Bangkok Post.
Those convicted of trafficking Category 2 narcotics face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between 20,000 baht and 200,000 baht (S$800 and S$8,000), according to Thai law firm Siam Legal
The Singaporean also faces charges of overstaying his visa.
