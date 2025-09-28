33-year-old S’porean man arrested for allegedly selling Kpods in Thailand, faces trafficking charges

Singaporean man arrested together with 3 women for allegedly selling Kpods in Thailand

A 33-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly selling drug-laced e-vaporisers known as ‘Kpods’.

He faces charges for trafficking narcotics, reported Thai news media Khaosod English.

2 women arrested first for selling Kpods

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau said in a Facebook post that they first arrested two Thai women, aged 22 and 27, on 24 Sept.

This came after investigations revealed that Kpods were being sold at a condominium in the Huai Khwang district.

The women confessed to selling Kpods to wealthy individuals, high society figures, internet idols and celebrities for 1,800 baht to 2,000 baht (S$72 to S$80) each.

They usually sold 50 to 100 devices a day.

During the raid, the police seized assets worth 7,308,867 baht (S$293,000), comprising:

a Mercedes-Benz

an auction licence plate

a land title deed

27,000 baht (S$1,084) in cash

four bank accounts containing 4,936,867 baht (S$198,000) in funds

Singaporean arrested with girlfriend for selling Kpods in Thailand

As the arrested women claimed they got their Kpods from a Singaporean man, the police planned a sting operation.

They arranged to deliver 100,000 baht (S$4,000) in drug proceeds to a luxury condo in the Din Daeng district.

The 33-year-old Singaporean was eventually arrested together with his 24-year-old Thai girlfriend.

The police also seized four pieces of evidence, including 130 Kpods and 1,013,956 baht (S$40,700) in cash.

A photo showed the man pointing to cash in a drawer that also held his Singapore passport.

Singaporean faces charges of trafficking Kpods in Thailand

All four suspects face charges of trafficking in Category 2 narcotics.

Etomidate, found in Kpods, was reclassified as a Psychotropic Substance Category 2 in Thailand from 27 July, reported the Bangkok Post.

Those convicted of trafficking Category 2 narcotics face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between 20,000 baht and 200,000 baht (S$800 and S$8,000), according to Thai law firm Siam Legal

The Singaporean also faces charges of overstaying his visa.

Featured image adapted from Metropolitan Police Bureau on Facebook.